DODGE NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF FAN-FAVORITE NHRA NEVADA NATIONALS IN LAS VEGAS

The 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the fifth of six playoff races

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 8, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today that Dodge and Direct Connection have been named the title sponsor of the upcoming fall race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection serves as the penultimate event of the 20-race season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. It takes place Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at the standout facility in Las Vegas and also serves as the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, promising plenty of excitement during a can’t-miss weekend.

For a quarter-century, the fall race in Las Vegas has produced an incredible weekend and atmosphere as the championship contenders in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle look for a memorable late-season win. With several tight championship races in 2025, fans can expect another amazing weekend in Las Vegas at the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection.

“The 2025 NHRA season is wrapping up, and Dodge is powering up to finish strong, serving as the title sponsor of the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “Dodge has enjoyed much success at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Matt Hagan scoring five career victories and Tony Stewart taking his first Top Fuel win earlier this year, and we’re looking forward to another unforgettable weekend.”

Dodge and Direct Connection are heavily embedded in the NHRA ranks, also serving as a partner for Tony Stewart Racing and their star Top Fuel and Funny Car teams. Racing legend Tony Stewart won the regular-season championship in Top Fuel this season, picking up a victory at the spring Las Vegas race. He’s currently fourth in points, while four-time Funny Car champion Matt Hagan won the most recent race in St. Louis and sits second in points. The veteran has 53 career wins, including five at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to have Dodge and Direct Connection as the sponsor of our Las Vegas event,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “The fall race in Las Vegas is one of the most exciting stops on the NHRA tour, and having Dodge’s iconic brand attached only heightens that excitement. Dodge has a long and storied history of supporting NHRA drag racing and we’re all looking forward to an incredible weekend in Las Vegas.”

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each won the fall race in Las Vegas last year. This season’s race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Pro Stock’s Erica Enders has dominated The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the years, as her 10 wins at the fan-favorite facility are the most in NHRA history. Tony Schumacher’s eight wins are the most in Top Fuel, with reigning champ Antron Brown right behind with six, while Ron Capps’ six victories in Funny Car is tied for the most at the track with John Force and Robert Hight. Reigning Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson has eight wins at the standout facility.

The Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, and the Summit Racing Series ET Finals, where world champions will be crowned. The event also serves as the season finale in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, please call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com.

