JEGS RETURNS TO THE TRACK WITH JEG JR. AND TROY COUGHLIN JR. BEHIND THE WHEEL FOR 2026 NHRA SEASON WITH ELITE MOTORSPORTS

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (Oct. 08, 2025) – Elite Motorsports and JEGS, a leader in aftermarket high-performance auto parts, have announced primary sponsorship of two Pro Stock machines in the 2026 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season. Six-time world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. will join his nephew Troy Coughlin Jr. in the yellow and black livery synonymous with the JEGS brand.

“We’re excited to double down on our racing heritage with two JEGS cars hitting the track in 2026, bringing together the legendary experience of Jeg Jr. and the rising talent of Troy Coughlin Jr. under our iconic yellow and black colors,” said Gabe Mendoza, CEO of JEGS. “This partnership with Elite Motorsports represents more than just sponsorship – it’s a celebration of the racing DNA that has driven JEGS for over six decades and our commitment to supporting the next generation of champions. Having both drivers represent JEGS gives us incredible momentum as we gear up for our next season.”

Jeg Jr., whose father Jeg Coughlin Sr. founded JEGS, spent much of his professional drag racing career representing the family company until he retired at the end of the 2020 season. Jeg Jr. returned to full-time Pro Stock racing in 2024 in the cat’s eye gold of SCAG Power Equipment for Elite Motorsports. Since his return, Jeg Jr. has won four races in six final round appearances, and in 2024 he finished fifth in the championship points standings. He’s currently sitting ninth in the standings with three races left in the 2025 season. Jeg Jr.’s return to the iconic JEGS car will be reminiscent of a homecoming for the drag racing legend.

“The 2026 season will kick off with a lot of familiarity for me, and I couldn’t be more proud to drive the brilliant, bold and famous yellow and black JEGS machine,” Jeg Jr. said. “Naturally, it’s a brand that is near and dear to not only myself, but the entire family, so this is going to be great. Racing beside Troy Jr., who will be in his unique midnight matte black and yellow JEGS-designed car, will really be a statement, and I can tell you we are both excited to unite with the millions of JEGS customers and fans along the NHRA 20-race tour in 2026.”

Troy Jr. has represented the JEGS brand in Pro Stock for Elite Motorsports since 2021, taking over for Jeg Jr. after his retirement. Since handling driving duties, Troy Jr. has earned five wins in 11 final round appearances and finished a career-best fourth in the points standings in 2022.“There is a huge sense of pride wearing the yellow and black of JEGS. It’s one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Troy Jr. “Jeg Jr. has helped me learn driving, drag racing, and the business side of JEGS. We’re extremely blessed and grateful, with high expectations to perform our best for the brand and family.”

Jeg Jr. and Troy Jr. will continue their 2025 NHRA Drag Racing Series season with the Texas NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex Oct. 10-12, the fourth of six events in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship. The weekend will feature the JEGS AllStars, a race-within-a-race program for NHRA’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series competitors, and JEGS Friday Night Live for the Mission Foods NHRA professional categories.

The 2026 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season kicks off with the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway March 5-8 in Gainesville, Florida.