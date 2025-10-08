RFK Advance | Las Vegas II

Las Vegas II Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 5:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts its annual fall race date this weekend with now just four races remaining in the 2025 NASCAR season.

Las Vegas is a track where Jack Roush has had a bevy of success, including seven wins in the Cup Series alone, and 16 overall.

Chris Buescher has the fifth highest average starting position (12.1) in the Cup Series this season, anchored by 12 starts inside the top 10.

Buescher is also one of seven drivers with 16+ top-10 results this season, and has an average finish of 13.5 which is the fifth highest among Cup drivers.

Brad Keselowski has posted six top-10 finishes over his last 12 races, including four in the top five, with an average finish of 14.7 dating back to Dover in late July.

Keselowski is one of five drivers all-time with three-or-more wins at LVMS, joining Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Larson.

Ryan Preece has set Cup Series career highs this season in top-fives (3) and top-10s (11), and has finished inside the top-20 in 15 of his last 18 starts.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Nexlizet

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Smith’s / International Delight

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Sysco / Crumbl

Keselowski at Las Vegas

Starts: 24

Wins: 3 (2014, 2016, 2018)

Top-10s: 13

Poles: 2 (2013, 2017)

Keselowski is a three-time winner at LVMS, one of 12 tracks he has multiple wins at on the circuit. Overall, he has a 12.6 average finish with 13 top-10s and nine finishes inside the top five in 24 starts.

This spring, he finished 11th after starting in the 27th position. He was caught up in an accident last fall that resulted in a 36th-place result.

Keselowski first won in Las Vegas in 2014 after starting from the second position and leading 53 laps. He followed that with wins two years apart in 2016 and 2018.

The Michigan native has an average starting position of 13.4 with two poles (2013, 2017), and overall, he has nine top-10 qualifying efforts.

Keselowski also has a win at Vegas in the Xfinity Series (2014) with four overall top-10s in 10 NXS starts. He also made one truck start back in 2005.

Buescher at Las Vegas

Starts: 17

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 18th Cup start at Las Vegas this weekend, where he carries an average finish of 17.8 with two top-10s (9th – 2020 & 10th – 2024).

Most recently, Buescher finished 13th this spring after starting just outside the top 10. He started 22nd in this race a year ago but rebounded to grab one of his two career top 10s a LVMS.

His best qualifying effort stands as the P5 starting spot in the 2023 fall race. Overall, he has a 20.4 average starting position.

Buescher made two Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas and recorded a best finish of ninth (2014) in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush.

Preece at Las Vegas

Starts: 11

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Preece makes his 12th Cup start at Las Vegas this weekend where he posted a career-best P3 finish earlier this spring, his only top-10 result at Vegas. He holds an average finish of 22.5 and has four top 10s on intermediate tracks this season.

The Connecticut native’s best qualifying effort is a P12 starting spot this spring, and overall, he has a 24.3 average starting position.

RFK Historically at Las Vegas

Cup Wins: 7 (Mark Martin, 1998; Jeff Burton, 1999, 2000; Matt Kenseth, 2003, 2004; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2011)

Early JACKpot: RFK hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for RFK.

Inaugural Sweep: RFK placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success: RFK won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. RFK also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas: In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, RFK again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFK seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas: RFK has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.

Across the Board at Vegas: All in all, RFK has tallied 16 total NASCAR wins, while turning 42,000+ laps in NASCAR action at LVMS for 63,000+ miles, while leading over 2,700 laps at the track in NASCAR’s top three divisions. At the same time the organization has finished inside the top-10 in nearly 50 percent of its 197 NASCAR starts at LVMS.

RFK Las Vegas Wins

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Burton Cup

2000 Burton Cup

2003 Kenseth Cup

2004 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Burton NXS

2002 Burton NXS

2005 Martin NXS

2009 Biffle NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

1997 Ruttman NGOTS

1999 Biffle NGOTS

2007 Kvapil NGOTS

Last Time Out

ROVAL: RFK Racing put together a solid showing at the Charlotte ROVAL on Sunday, led by Chris Buescher’s fourth-place finish and Ryan Preece scoring a career-best sixth at the road course. Both drivers ran inside the top five during the final stage, while Brad Keselowski also showed strong speed, racing into the top 10 before a mechanical issue cut his day short and left him 36th.