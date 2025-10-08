Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

South Point 400

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Event: Race 35 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 5:30 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the second time this season. In seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Las Vegas, Nevada track, Smith has five top-10 finishes and one top-five finish. In the Cup Series, this weekend’s race marks Smith’s fourth start at the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway where he has a career best finish of 16th.

Long John Silver’s returns to the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 267-lap event. Long John Silver’s is unwrapping a bold new logo at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway — putting chicken in the driver’s seat right alongside its legendary seafood. Fans know Long John Silver’s for wild-caught Alaskan fish and iconic seafood, but now the best chicken tenders in the industry are in pole position to get the attention they deserve with the No. 38 “Chick Yeah” scheme. This rebrand signals a modernized look and a focus on food innovation, like the new chicken wraps launching later this month, all while keeping Long John Silver’s seafood heritage firmly in the winner’s circle. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.

“It’s been a challenging past couple of weeks, but the team and I are looking forward to Vegas,” said Smith. “We qualified ninth there in the Spring, but the finish didn’t fall where we wanted it to. We have a good baseline for where we need to be in order to compete, but it comes down to putting together the full weekend and maximizing our potential. I have a lot of good memories racing at The Bullring with Noah Gragson, and it’s cool that I get to make more with Long John Silver’s new scheme at the Speedway.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.