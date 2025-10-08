Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes
South Point 400
Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
Event: Race 35 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 5:30 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the second time this season. In seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Las Vegas, Nevada track, Smith has five top-10 finishes and one top-five finish. In the Cup Series, this weekend’s race marks Smith’s fourth start at the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway where he has a career best finish of 16th.
Long John Silver’s returns to the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 267-lap event. Long John Silver’s is unwrapping a bold new logo at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway — putting chicken in the driver’s seat right alongside its legendary seafood. Fans know Long John Silver’s for wild-caught Alaskan fish and iconic seafood, but now the best chicken tenders in the industry are in pole position to get the attention they deserve with the No. 38 “Chick Yeah” scheme. This rebrand signals a modernized look and a focus on food innovation, like the new chicken wraps launching later this month, all while keeping Long John Silver’s seafood heritage firmly in the winner’s circle. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.
“It’s been a challenging past couple of weeks, but the team and I are looking forward to Vegas,” said Smith. “We qualified ninth there in the Spring, but the finish didn’t fall where we wanted it to. We have a good baseline for where we need to be in order to compete, but it comes down to putting together the full weekend and maximizing our potential. I have a lot of good memories racing at The Bullring with Noah Gragson, and it’s cool that I get to make more with Long John Silver’s new scheme at the Speedway.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.