Head West and ‘Steak’ Your Claim

Rick Ware Racing Brings Arby’s Steak Nuggets to Las Vegas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 9, 2025) – The West was settled long ago, but travelers can still “steak” their claim this weekend in Las Vegas by sampling Arby’s new Steak Nuggets at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, site of Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Arby’s Steak Nuggets officially debuted this week, and the brand known for having the meats has partnered with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) to bring these tender, juicy, hand-cut, bite-sized pieces of steak to race fans.

Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arby’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RWR, leads the way for Arby’s activation at Las Vegas with his red-and-white Arby’s Steak Nuggets-emblazoned racecar. And when not turning laps at nearly 190 mph, Ware will be serving up Steak Nuggets from the Arby’s food truck in the speedway’s fan zone, located behind the frontstretch grandstands. From 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PDT on Saturday and from 11:30-11:50 a.m. PDT on Sunday, fans can get their first taste of Steak Nuggets directly from Ware.

“It’s always fun to be a part of something new, especially when it’s as good as Arby’s Steak Nuggets,” Ware said. “Everyone loves steak, and Arby’s has made it easy to enjoy anywhere, including the racetrack. I’m looking forward to handing out samples to fans this weekend and tapping into the energy they bring to our sport.”

In addition to sharing Steak Nuggets with fans, Ware will share his perspective from behind the wheel of his Arby’s Steak Nuggets Ford Mustang to television viewers during practice and qualifying on Saturday and through all 267 laps on Sunday. His No. 51 machine will carry in-car cameras featuring four distinct views – from the roof, the rear bumper, looking back at Ware, and an interior shot that turns 360 degrees.

TruTV will broadcast practice at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT followed by qualifying at 2:40 p.m. PDT/5:40 p.m. EDT. The South Point 400 goes green on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. EDT with flag-to-flag coverage delivered by USA. All of the weekend’s track action can be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Whether watching in person or tuning in from home, Arby’s Steak Nuggets are the perfect complement to the NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas. Seasoned with garlic and pepper, Steak Nuggets are hand-cut, seared and smoked, providing a tasty and premium protein option that can be enjoyed with a fork or just your fingers. It’s a whole new way to nugget, but delivered with convenience.

“Who doesn’t love tender and savory steak? But, until now, it’s been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, Arby’s. “That’s why we created this new innovative product. Two of America’s favorite foods – nuggets and steak – combined to create Arby’s Steak Nuggets. No knife needed, fork optional. For race fans at the track, it’s the perfect meal.”

Arby’s Steak Nuggets can be enjoyed three different ways:

● The Steak Nuggets entrée: comes in 5- or 9-count and served with a fork and Hickory BBQ sauce.

● The Steak Nugget Sandwich: includes Steak Nuggets with Havarti Cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles and mayo on a toasted bun.

● The Steak Nugget Bowl: features Steak Nuggets on top of creamy white cheddar Mac ‘n Cheese with a sprinkling of crispy onions.

Steak Nuggets are available now at Arby’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time only. To find your nearest location, visit Arbys.com/locations. For fans attending the South Point 400 in person, search HERE for the Las Vegas location closest to you and, of course, visit the Arby’s food truck in the speedway’s fan zone.

Upon arriving at Las Vegas with either a full stomach or lunch in hand from Arby’s, fans will see a fast, sweeping racetrack. Drivers lap the 1.5-mile oval in under 30 seconds with an average speed that approaches 185 mph. With its corners banked at 20 degrees, two- and three-wide racing is common, and Las Vegas’ aged asphalt provides enough grip for drivers to search different lines in an effort to find more speed.

“Vegas is one of my favorite tracks to go to on the schedule. It’s got a lot of character,” Ware said. “Being out in the desert, it can be a little bit dusty, and you have some pretty significant bumps, especially over in the corners. You have to be very cognizant of your corner entry and the line you’re taking, because if you hit those bumps in turns one and two just the wrong way, it could end your day pretty quickly.

“And with the different lines you can run, you can find ways to make the car work for you even if your car isn’t exactly where you want it. If you don’t have a good handle on your car, there’s about a lane-and-a-half you can use in turns one and two. But if your car is handling well, you can take those bumps aggressively. That opens up a lot of racing opportunities from the bottom of the racetrack all the way to the wall.”

About Arby’s:

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is a leading destination for high-quality meat-crafted sandwiches, with more than 3,500 restaurants in six global markets. Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with his wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.