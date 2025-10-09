RCR Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… In 90 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 12 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes. Both of RCR’s Cup Series entries are looking for redemption in Vegas after finishing 32nd (Austin Dillon) and 33rd (Kyle Busch) at the 1.5-mile track in March during their most recent appearance to the track.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… RCR has five wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, most recently by Austin Hill in March 2023. Other drivers to win in Xfinity Series competition for the Welcome, N.C.-based organization include Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2015) and Tyler Reddick (2019). RCR has racked up four poles in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with drivers Kevin Harvick (2007), Ty Dillon (2014), A. Dillon (2015) and Myatt Snider (2020). In their most recent appearance to the track in March 2025, Jesse Love finished third and Austin Hill finished fourth, helping to contribute to RCR’s 18 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes in Xfinity Series competition at the track.

Join Us On Streamily… RCR and Streamily, the premier platform for live virtual events, are teaming together for an exclusive interactive experience featuring Richard Childress, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on October 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on Streamily’s interactive platform, allowing fans to participate in a Q&A session before watching RCR personalities sign and personalize memorabilia in real time. Fans can learn more about the event and pre-order items for signing now at https://streamily.com/rcrteam.

The Cowboy Way… The Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the PBR Teams league, owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with Austin Dillon serving as the team’s general manager, are ranked fifth in the league with a 17-15 record on the season following Outlaw Days at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City this past weekend. The Cowboys next head to Glendale, Arizona for Ridge Rider Days at Desert Diamond Arena Friday, October 10 through Sunday, October 12 for the 12th and final event of the 2025 regular season. For more information on the Carolina Cowboys, visit https://pbr.com/teams/carolina-cowboys, Carolina Cowboys on Facebook, @carolinacowboyspbr on Instagram, or @CARCowboysPBR on Twitter.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 a Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, October 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch Us on USA Network… The NASCAR Cup Series’ South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, October 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. The NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday will be broadcast on truTV beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… In 20 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon has two top-five and three top-10 finishes. The North Carolina native has completed 95.4 percent of all the laps run at the 1.5-mile oval.

Former Winner… Dillon is a two-time winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion went to Victory Lane in Xfinity Series competition at the track in March 2015, leading 183 of the scheduled 200 laps. Dillon also earned a NASCAR Truck Series win at the track in September 2010.

Get to the Points… Dillon, who punched his ticket into the 2025 post season with a dominating performance and win at Richmond Raceway on August 16, was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs following the Round of 16. He is currently ranked 15th in the standings.

Delivering Performance on the Track and For the Planet… Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevrolet this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway showcasing the benefits of racing with earth-kind and engine-smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high-octane on the track or on your drive to the grocery store, plant-based bioethanol makes a positive impact on our planet and for future generations. NASCAR drivers have now officially raced 25 million NASCAR miles on Sunoco E15, a notable milestone since NASCAR introduced the fuel in 2011. Learn more about what fueling up with bioethanol means for you here.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make a stop at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Fan Zone on Sunday, October 12, at 10:15 a.m. Local Time to greet race fans and sign autographs. Stop by and get your new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Historically, you have had some good runs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Describe racing there.

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a great mile-and-a-half. Our No. 3 team felt good there earlier this year and it has been a good track for us. We haven’t always gotten the finishes we deserve, but our performance has been solid. The track is rough through Turns 1 and 2, and you have to be able to cut through the bumps. Restarts are wild, too. Vegas is an awesome place to go.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Kyle Busch made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 7, 2004, and since then the Las Vegas native has gone on to achieve much success at his home track. Sunday’s 400-mile race will mark Busch’s 29th start in the premier series at the 1.5-mile oval. Busch has one win, 12 top-five, 15 top-10 finishes, an average starting position of 10.8, and an average finishing position of 12.1. Busch has completed 94 percent (7,061 of 7,514) of laps competed at the Nevada speedway.

Back Where it Started… Busch grew up approximately 20 miles from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the now 40-year-old graduated with honors from Durango High School in 2002. Busch began his career racing legend cars at the age of 13, winning two Legend Car championships at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and 65 Legend Car events. In a full circle moment, Busch will race his son Brexton in the second installment of Battle of the Busch’s at his home track on Nov. 8.

Pole Position… Busch is the only driver to win consecutive Cup Series poles at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, accomplishing the feat in 2008 and 2009. Also, Busch is the only driver in series history to win from the pole at the west coast facility, earning the first starting position in 2009 en route to securing the race victory that same weekend.

An Impressive Track Record… Busch owns numerous Cup Series records at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In 2009, Busch became the youngest race winner (23 years, 9 months, and 27 days) in track history. Among active drivers, Busch owns the most top-five finishes (12) and starts (28).

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series success in Sin City, Busch also has two NASCAR Xfinity Series and four NASCAR Truck Series wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Zoning in on zone… zone™, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 7 flavors, zone™ pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide extra soft comfort, longer-lasting flavor, and immediate nicotine intensity. zone™ pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last. For more information, visit zonepouches.com.

Meet Busch… Fans will have three opportunities to meet Busch this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, Oct. 12 at 11:15 a.m. Local Time, Busch is scheduled to participate in a Q&A on the EchoPark Stage in the Fan Midway. Following, he is scheduled to appear at the zone activation beginning at 11:35 a.m. He is then scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR Merchandise Hauler at 11:55 a.m. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 8 zone Chevrolet and purchase gear for race day.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

This is your home track. What does it mean to you that you now race here with NASCAR’s Cup Series, and what are some past highlights for you?

“I always remember sitting in the grandstands as a kid, just kind of turning around looking and being like, man, one day, you know, one day I want to race there one day. So Vegas is just a cool track. Years ago it was wider and flatter and put on some really good racing. I finished really well there early on my first few years, then they reconfigured and remade it. I won early on in 2009, I believe it was, to get my only win there. But man, I’ve been so close, I think my top three finishes is really, really high.”

For a track like Las Vegas, where restarts are so hectic and crazy, just take me through a restart here on a race weekend?

“Restarts are sort of the name of the game, I guess, now, because once you get single-filed out and spread out a little bit, it’s hard to make up time and make up ground unless you’re really, really good. And to get by guys that you’re around or in front of you, as well. So you try to get as many as you can and whatever you can. It’s kind of tough, you know, with the defense being as good as the defense can be with guys, where they pull up in front of you and block your air and things like that, where you’ve got to, you know, get out of the gas and whatnot. So it’s definitely changed over the years. This car has changed it again. But it seems like, more and more times, guys are more amped up and more — not amped up, but more ramped up to just be ready to defend and make it harder for guys to make ground as much as you used to when we first went to some of the double-file restart stuff.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Most recently in the spring event, the 20-year-old showed speed and finished in the third position after qualifying seventh. Growing up in Menlo Park, California, Love attended races at the 1.5-mile oval in person throughout his life.

So Begins the Round of 8… Last weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Love kept his Xfinity Series Championship hopes alive by racing his way into the Round of 8. While he began the race at the cutline, a Stage 2 win and 12th place finish overall propelled him to fifth in the points, keeping him in the hunt. Love will travel to Las Vegas again needing to race his way into the next stage, trailing the Championship 4 cutoff by two points.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, October 11 at 2 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet and purchase gear for race day.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

Starting the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, what is the mindset for the No. 2 team?

“I’m looking forward going back to Las Vegas. The track itself is fast and technical. We finished third there the last couple of times and I feel like we were good enough to win the race in the fall last year and the spring this year. The Whelen team has made improvements on our package in the simulator since then, and hopefully those pay off. The goal is lock ourselves into the Champ 4 before Martinsville.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning one win (spring 2023), three top-five, and six top-10 finishes. In eight NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Nevada speedway, the Winston, Georgia native has led a total of 80 laps and captured two wins (fall 2019, fall 2020), four top-five, and six top-10 results.

Did You Know? Hill is the only active driver in the Xfinity Series field who has won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in both the Xfinity Series and Truck Series.

Top-10 Streaking… Hill has finished inside the top-10 in his last six Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, accomplishing the impressive feat in 75 percent of events competed. In last year’s race, the 31-year-old took the checkered flag in the fourth position.

Owner Championship Hunt… After experiencing a mechanical issue and being eliminated from the Xfinity Series driver championship playoffs last week at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Hill and the No. 21 team remain in the hunt for the Xfinity Series owner championship title. With the Round of 8 beginning this Saturday, the team currently holds the third position, 11 points above the cutline.

Special Visit… On Friday afternoon, Hill will visit the Global Industrial Distribution Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada to meet and sign autographs for associates. Global Industrial has a total of five distribution centers across the continental United States, allowing the company to house multiple inventories, give customers faster deliveries, and lower shipping costs.

About Global Industrial… For over 75 years, Global Industrial has been the source for industrial equipment and supplies for businesses of all sizes and the public sector. They have been – and continue to be – a leader, and an authority, for supplying industrial-strength equipment that delivers uncompromising quality at an exceptional value with experts who understand the unique needs of our customers.

K9s For Warriors… Through its corporate social responsibility program, Partnerships With Purpose, Global Industrial has continued its service initiative to raise awareness for veterans through its support for K9s For Warriors – a non-profit organization that provides highly-trained service dogs to U.S. military veterans suffering from post-traumatic brain injury and/or other forms of trauma related to military service. On Saturday, the K9s For Warriors logo will be featured on the lower rear quarter panel of Hill’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, October 11 at 1:40 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the South Point Hotel and Casino Display in the Fan Zone at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Immediately following at 2 p.m. Local Time, the veteran racer is scheduled to appear at the RCR Merchandise Hauler with RCR teammate Jesse Love. Stop by to meet Hill and purchase new No. 21 gear before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

With past success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, what is the outlook for the No. 21 team this weekend?

“Las Vegas has always been a good place for me to go, even dating back to the Truck Series days. I’ve won races there on the Truck side and we’ve also been able to get a win on the Xfinity side. We always seem to be in contention when it matters. Even if we don’t win the race, we find ways to run inside the top-five. On a bad day, we run seventh or eighth. The track itself just fits my driving style. Over the years, the track has been bottom dominant, where you want to paint your left side tires on the white line, and I’ve been known to be a bottom feeder or someone who likes to catfish through the corner. Hopefully that trend continues this weekend.”