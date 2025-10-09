Jeb Burton Returns to Talladega, Hunting for Victory Lane with MyOutdoorTV

Statesville, N.C. (October 9, 2025) — After a photo finish second-place finish at The Talladega Superspeedway in April, a return trip has been circled on the calendar for Jeb Burton and the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team. The October race will feature MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) as the primary partner.

MyOutdoorTV is America’s most-watched outdoor streaming service, featuring world-class hunting, fishing, shooting and adventure content. MyOutdoorTV is powered by programming from the world’s leading outdoor TV networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, with more than 20,000 hours of on-demand content to stream anytime, anywhere.

One of the shows available on MOTV is Crossroads with the Burtons. Currently in its seventh season, Crossroads with the Burtons showcases the outdoor adventures of Jeb and his father, Ward Burton.

Off the racetrack, Jeb is an avid outdoorsman with a deep passion for hunting, fishing, and wildlife conservation. This commitment to preserving the outdoors led to the creation of Crossroads with the Burtons. In this television series, Jeb and his family share their love for the outdoors, hunting adventures, and conservation efforts. Whether he’s behind the wheel or exploring the backwoods with a bow in hand, Jeb Burton embodies the perfect blend of speed, adventure, and stewardship of the land.

“I couldn’t be any more excited about getting back to Talladega. We’ve won there before and were so close to doing it again in April. It would mean a lot for everyone at this team to have a trophy to show for all their hard work this season. It’s awesome to have MyOutdoorTV riding along. Everyone at MOTV and Sportsman Channel have helped us grow the Crossroads TV show the last few years. It’s an important part of how we spread the word about partners that support our racing but also the Conservation work dad and I get to do with the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation,” said Jeb Burton.

“We are pleased to partner with Jeb Burton and the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team for this exciting return to Talladega,” said Sean Luxton, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of MyOutdoorTV.

“Jeb’s passion for the outdoors and his commitment to conservation align perfectly with our mission at MOTV. Plus, this partnership allows us to connect more genuinely with Jeb’s NASCAR fans who share our passion for outdoor adventures.”

Tune into the CW Network on Saturday October 18th at 4 PM ET to watch Jeb tackle one of NASCAR’s wildest tracks!

About MyOutdoorTV

MyOutdoorTV is the No. 1 global subscription streaming platform from Outdoor Sportsman Group created just for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts. MyOutdoorTV features favorite Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Sportsman Channel Canada television shows, exclusive Major League Fishing content, acquired content from around the world, as well as exclusive MyOutdoorTV Originals. MyOutdoorTV is the pre-eminent voice for all outdoor enthusiasts and super serves the outdoor enthusiasts with an expansive acquired library of the best hunting, fishing and shooting programming in long and short form, recipes, tips and tricks, how-to instructional videos, as well as educational and exclusive content focusing on improving success in the field and on the waterways. MyOutdoorTV is powered by the four networks, along with additional exclusive content available from Outdoor Sportsman Group’s established integrated media arm that includes 14 category-leading outdoor magazines, such as: Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s HUNTING, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites. Subscribe at MyOutdoorTV.com and watch on the following platforms: Apple iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Prime Video (US and Canada), Amazon Fire TV, Samsung SmartTV, LG SmartTV, Vizio SmartTV, YouTube TV, Xumo, YouTube Primetime Channels, The Roku Channel, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Comcast, and Cox. MyOutdoorTV is available in 162 markets worldwide. #MYOUTDOORTV.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.