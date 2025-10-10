AM Racing | Harrison Burton Las Vegas Motor Speedway October Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Focused Health 302

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): Dead On Tools

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 12th

2025 Owner Points Position: 13th

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, continuing his relationship as a driver of the Ford Blue Oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Dead On Focused: In January, AM Racing announced a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which continues with the Focused Health 302. As part of the agreement, Dead On Tools will serve as the primary partner for the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool-using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade.

Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s The Focused Health 302 will mark Burton’s sixth Xfinity Series start at the iconic 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous five starts, Burton has delivered an Xfinity track-best of fifth after starting third in the 2020 edition of the Boyd Gaming 300, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, Burton has delivered two top-five and five top-10 finishes and an average Xfinity track finish of 8.2.

Earlier this year, Burton, in his first immediate showing with the AM Racing team, delivered a solid eighth-place showing in The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series Race after starting 18th, one of his 10 top-10 finishes this season.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native has six NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas, delivering a track-best of 15th after 31st in the 2024 edition of the South Point Hotel & Casino 400, driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton, the second-generation racer, has also earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Burton has 104 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 28 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.8 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 103 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Overview at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway: This weekend’s Focused Health 302 will mark AM Racing’s sixth career NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In the team’s five previous outings in Nevada, their best track performance came earlier this year when Harrison Burton finished eighth after qualifying his No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang 18th.

Collectively, AM Racing holds an average finish of 19.2 in its Las Vegas Motor Speedway Xfinity efforts.

On tracks featuring a speedway layout, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization has logged 44 Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by one top-five, eight-10 finishes, with an average result of 19.2.

● Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ | Blue Cross NC 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series wrapped up its road course slate last weekend in its own backyard at the ever-demanding Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

The Blue Cross NC 250 also served as an elimination race in the opening round of the Xfinity Series Playoffs, with Harrison Burton and AM Racing looking to continue their journey toward the Championship 4 after earning the team’s postseason berth following a strong showing at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last month.

The fall trip to the Concord, N.C.-based track, however, was one the team wished they could hit the reset button on.

After a season of steady performance on road courses, the AM Racing team entered the weekend optimistic they could overcome any challenges that might stand between them and advancement to the Round of 8.

Unfortunately, mechanical gremlins had other plans.

During practice, the No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang encountered fuel-pressure issues that forced the team to make several adjustments before qualifying.

Running in a conservative mode, Burton secured the 28th starting position on speed.

When the green flag waved, early signs pointed to a turnaround. Burton began methodically working his way through the field, climbing toward the top 20.

But the fuel-pressure issues returned, forcing the team to the garage for diagnosis and repairs. Despite their best efforts, the setback proved costly.

Burton returned to the track and nursed the car to a 34th-place finish, but the result wasn’t enough to keep the No. 25 DEX Imaging team above the elimination line — ending their first Xfinity Series Playoff campaign earlier than hoped.

However, despite being eliminated from the Playoffs, Burton and the AM Racing team remain determined to close out the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on a strong note.

Over the final stretch of races, the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang team will continue to battle for the highest possible finishing position among non-Playoff competitors, with their sights set on finishing fifth in the driver championship standings by the conclusion of the Championship 4 race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 1.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 87 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 34th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his second race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a leadership role on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 33 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

﻿● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

﻿Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Even though the Charlotte ROVAL didn’t go our way, there’s still a lot to be proud of with how our team has performed over the past couple of months.

“The consistency and speed we’ve shown since the summer have really built our confidence, and we’re going to Las Vegas with that same mindset.

“It’s a track I really enjoy, and our intermediate program has come a long way.

“The goal is to keep our momentum rolling and fight for our sixth straight top-10 finish with our No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang. Everyone at AM Racing has worked so hard, and we’re focused on closing out the year strong.”

On Keys to Success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Las Vegas is one of those tracks where balance and discipline really matter. It’s easy to get aggressive early, but the key to success there is managing your tires, staying ahead of the track changes, and keeping the car turning well over a long run.

“Clean air is huge, but you’ve got to put yourself in position to take advantage of it when it counts.

“I feel really confident in what our AM Racing group has been building with our No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang, and if we execute the way we’ve been doing lately, we can keep this top-10 track streak going and maybe even contend for something bigger.”

On Expectations for Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Anytime you go to Las Vegas during the Playoffs, the intensity is through the roof. Even though we’re no longer in the playoffs, our approach doesn’t change.

“We still have a lot to fight for, and we want to show we can run with the best of the best. The No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang had speed in the spring race at Las Vegas, and if we execute cleanly, we can absolutely be a factor again.

“Track position and long-run balance will be the biggest keys this weekend. The stakes are high for everyone, but that’s what makes racing at Vegas so exciting — it’s about staying composed, hitting your marks, and taking advantage when the opportunity comes.”

On Goals for the Remainder of 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “Our goals for the rest of the season are pretty simple — keep building, keep learning and keep performing at a high level.

“We’ve shown we can run up front and contend for top-10s almost every week and that’s something we want to keep improving on as we close out the year.

“Even though we’re out of the Playoffs, there’s still a lot of pride in finishing strong and proving what this AM Racing team is capable of.

“We want to be the best of the rest, and we’re focused on ending the year with momentum. With the speed and chemistry, we’ve developed with our No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang throughout the season, I know we can finish this season on a high note.”

On Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Finish: “It kind of ended before it started. We had an issue in practice and changed everything we could and felt like we were gonna be OK.

“It turns out we had a fuel pickup issue, so that’s a whole fuel cell change and that’s not something we could really do under green. It’s just a bummer.

“All of the evidence we had didn’t really point to that being the issue, but it was and took us out of the race before it started.

“Even when we were out there, I was trying to save fuel to make it last as long as it could, so I didn’t ever really know how good we were or weren’t. That’s the hardest part, but I’m proud of our team.

“I’m proud of the season we’ve had. It’s been a lot of fun to make the playoffs and go to Bristol, a huge highlight for us to run in a really competitive way to start our playoffs. We just didn’t end it the right way.”

Race Information:

The Focused Health 302 (201 laps | 301.5 miles) is the 30th of thirty-three (33) races on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Practice is set for Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. PT, with qualifying immediately following at 12:05 p.m. PT. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local in the Pacific Time Zone.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.