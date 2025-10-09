JEG COUGHLIN JR. SET TO DEFEND PRO STOCK THRONE FOR ELITE MOTORSPORTS AT TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

ENNIS, Texas (October 9, 2025) – Jeg Coughlin Jr. and the SCAG Power Equipment / Outlaw Light Beer Pro Stock team head to Texas Motorplex this weekend aiming to repeat as winners at the Texas NHRA FallNationals, a high-stakes battle in the fourth of six races comprising the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Jeg Jr. enters the event sitting ninth in the points standings—merely 81 markers behind fifth place. With two wins himself at the facility and Elite Motorsports seemingly with a choke hold on the Pro Stock trophy at the Texas Motorplex for the past three years (Erica Enders won in 2022 and 2023) a second consecutive victory at the facility could mean a jump up the leaderboard in the season’s final push.

“I’ve been excited for the entire Stampede of Speed week. There’s so much going on. Attended the Champions Dinner last night which was a lot of fun, the FanFest tonight in downtown Waxahachie and then it’s time to race,” said Jeg Jr. “Mainly, we are looking to defend our 2024 title in Pro Stock with our brilliant SCAG Power Equipment hot rod but also stoked to take in the JEGS Allstar Championship which takes place Friday and Saturday.”

“Speaking of JEGS,” Jeg Jr. continued. “I can’t describe the feeling of coming back to the yellow and black and the JEGS livery in 2026 for our Pro Stock campaign. Will be an amazing reunion for me, our family and millions of JEGS fans and customers. But right now, we’re focused on putting on a good show for the hundreds of SCAG dealers that we’re expecting. We had a lot of fun celebrating a SCAG double-up last year with Justin Ashley in Top Fuel and I hope we get to do it again, maybe add a Funny Car victory for Daniel Wilkerson or Dave Richards to the mix too.”

So far this season, Jeg Jr. made a second consecutive final round appearance at the Northwest Nationals in Seattle, an event he won in 2024, and raced his way to a semifinal finish at the season opening Gatornationals. The five-time Pro Stock world champion also secured a Mission Foods NHRA #2Fast2Tasty Challenge victory in Phoenix. Coming off a first-round exit at the Midwest Nationals near St. Louis, Jeg Jr. will be looking to make a strong end of season push with only three races left in the 2025 campaign.

Erica Enders, driving the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG machine will be looking for her fourth victory in her home state. The six-time Pro Stock champ, sitting sixth in points, just celebrated a birthday Wednesday and would like nothing more than to end her birthday week in the winners circle. Enders picked up her 50th national event victory, 49th in Pro Stock, at the prestigious U.S. Nationals over Labor Day weekend this year. A win this weekend would be her second of the season.

Part of the JEGS 2026 announcement, Troy Coughlin Jr., who just had a semifinal finish at the Midwest Nationals, is competing for his first win of the season, first at the Texas FallNationals. His recent performance moved him to 10th in points, a position he’d like to solidify with another strong performance this weekend.

Aaron Stanfield and the JHG / Melling / Janac Brother’s Racing machine lead Elite Motorsports in the points standings. Sitting fourth, 200 out of the lead, Stanfield visited the finals at the Sonoma Nationals in Northern California and has had five semifinal finishes. He’s coming off a rare first round exit at the Midwest Nationals where he qualified No. 6.

Aaron’s father, Greg Stanfield in the Janac Brother’s / The Rod Shop entry, handed Aaron the runner-up finish in Sonoma where he picked up his first win since his return to the Pro Stock ranks. Greg sits 11th in points and hopes a second win (he previously won in 2008) at the Texas Motorplex will push him into the top 10.

Pro Stock rookie Stephen Bell in his 1320 LLC hot rod, will be making his first attempt in Pro Stock at the Texas Motorplex. The former Factory Stock racer who is racing a partial season in 2025, picked up his first career round win just two races ago at the NHRA Four-Wide Carolina Nationals in Charlotte.

The Cuadra Boys, racing close to their home of Mexico, will be a complete trio this weekend. Fernando Jr., Cristian and David, will look to get a Cuadra Tequila / Cuadra Belts / Cuadra machine into the winners circle for the first time in their careers.

Competition at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex begins with four qualifying sessions Friday at 4:15 and 7 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations are slated for a 10 a.m. start on Sunday with Pro Stock first round at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will begin on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show Sunday at 10 a.m. ET and continues with eliminations shows on FOX Broadcasting Network (FOX) at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET.