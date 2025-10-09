PRO STOCK’S GREG ANDERSON EYES MORE DALLAS SUCCESS AT TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

ENNIS, Texas (Oct. 9, 2025) – Reigning Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson earned another win two weeks ago in St. Louis and as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to Dallas for the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at the famed Texas Motorplex to close out the Stampede of Speed, he has his eye on another Dallas win and, potentially, another world title.

Anderson, the winningest Pro Stock driver in NHRA history, has 112 event wins to his credit, including most recently at World Wide Technology Raceway when he won the third race of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Anderson and his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro team have won six races so far in 2025. With his sights set on a seventh championship, he is ready to return to Texas Motorplex in search of his seventh NHRA FallNationals title.

“Going to Dallas for me every year, just on its own is a confidence boost,” said Anderson. “I love racing there. I love everything about the week, everything about it is great. I have a blast there and I’ve won there a lot, and I would love to have my name on the bricks down there. It’s just a cool place for me.

“I think if you look back at history, you’ll probably find a whole lot of times the winner of that race ends up being a world champion. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. It’s a tough place to win and the cream has to rise to the top there, so I love racing at Dallas.”

In 2024, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the Wally and the coveted Texas Motorplex cowboy hat. For this year’s race, the winners will receive a special, one-time only navy cowboy hat to commemorate the special 40th anniversary of the event.

The event will be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, with eliminations taking place on FOX on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 2 or 4:30 p.m. ET, depending on local listings.

The race, the 18th of 20 this year, starts with a bang with two qualifying rounds on Friday and the highly-anticipated “JEGS Friday Night Live,” featuring the popular “Battle for the Saddle.” It puts more than $40,000 in bonus money on the line for drivers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The low qualifier under the lights on Friday night will net Top Fuel and Funny Car stars $15,000 each in bonus money, with $7,500 going to the quickest qualifier in Pro Stock and $5,000 in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

As part of the Friday night festivities, fans are encouraged to wear black and yellow as part of a special “Black and Yellow Bash,” adding another thrilling aspect to “JEGS Friday Night Live” and the weekend’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Anderson, who advanced to the final round last year against Coughlin, is the winningest Pro Stock driver at the famed Texas track. Another win this weekend will tie him with John Force for the most wins in Texas Motorplex history.

Anderson is currently second in the Pro Stock points standings, behind his KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn. Glenn kicked off the Countdown to the Championship with back-to-back wins in Reading and Charlotte. Anderson closed the point gap to 25 points. The duo has won all but three events this season.

“You can see how much I’m looking forward to it and this certainly is a confidence boost, but you have to go out there and race,” Anderson said. “You have to lock horns every round. First round to final round, you have to treat every round like a final round, and you have to execute. So, there’s no telling what’s going to happen the rest of the way, but it’s starting to feel good for our camp.”

Two-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Herrera won his second straight NHRA FallNationals last season over the six-time champ Matt Smith. Herrera moved to second in points following his St. Louis win, trailing teammate Richard Gadson by 29 points.

Ashley will need another Top Fuel win in Dallas to remain in the title chase. He’s 86 points behind leader Doug Kalitta, who will aim to stay on top against a field that also includes Shawn Langdon, reigning champ Antron Brown, Tony Stewart and Brittany Force.

Hagan won his fifth NHRA FallNationals Funny Car event last season over Ron Capps. Reigning champ Austin Prock leads the points after winning eight races this year, but Hagan has closed the gap to 20 points following his St. Louis win. Others to watch include Jack Beckman, Daniel Wilkerson, Paul Lee and Reading winner Cruz Pedregon.

The Texas NHRA FallNationals will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers. The weekend will include the finale of the exciting Holley EFI Factory X category and the Jr. Dragster Shootout.

Fans will also be treated to the JEG’s Allstars event, which pits sportsman racers from across the country against each other for the ultimate drag racing battle, beginning on Friday, Oct. 10. The popular competition moved to the famed Texas Motorplex in 2023, the unique specialty race is back as a major highlight of the 2025 Stampede of Speed as one of most highly-anticipated sportsman events of the year.

Leading into the race weekend, fans can take part in several events as part of the massive 10-day Stampede for Speed festival. That includes the popular NHRA Fan Fest at Railyard Park in downtown Waxahachie (October 9), where fans can meet and get autographs from all the top stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and the JEGS Allstars participants.

At the track, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage in the pits for Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Texas Motorplex can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans can congratulate the event winners.

Fans with reserved tickets with a pit pass get access to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction. They can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise and food.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:15 and 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 10, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 12. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations on FOX at either 2 or 4:30 p.m. ET (check local listings).

To purchase tickets to the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, call 800-668-6775 or visit tickets.texasmotorplex.com. For info about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

