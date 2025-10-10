Wood Brothers Racing to Host 75th Anniversary Fan Day October 24 in Stuart

Fans invited to join the Wood Brothers for a day of history, activities and fun

STUART, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Wood Brothers Racing will welcome fans back to its hometown later this month, leading into the Martinsville Speedway race weekend, for a special 75th Anniversary Fan Day celebration at the Wood Brothers Museum in Stuart, Virginia.

The event will take place Friday, October 24, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., serving as one of the final cornerstone celebrations of the team’s diamond anniversary season. Fans can enjoy an afternoon filled with driver appearances, Q&A sessions, autograph opportunities, raffle prizes, trivia, giveaways and more. The Wood Brothers Museum will be fully open throughout the day, featuring historic cars, artifacts and memorabilia spanning the team’s 75-year history.

Nine drivers connected to the Wood Brothers legacy are scheduled to attend throughout the afternoon, including Donnie Allison, Trevor Bayne, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, Harrison Burton, Dale Jarrett, Paul Menard, Elliott Sadler and Michael Waltrip. Each group of drivers will participate in a Q&A session followed by an autograph signing. Wristbands are required for driver autograph sessions and will be distributed beginning as early as 11:30 a.m. on the morning of the event, with limited quantities available for each group.

Members of the Wood family will also host autograph sessions throughout the day – no wristbands required – allowing fans to meet multiple generations of the family behind NASCAR’s oldest active team.

Additional attractions include a NASCAR Hall of Fame booth and a team store offering special anniversary apparel and collectible sheet metal. Local favorites Palumbo’s Food Truck and Kona Ice will also be on site, serving food and refreshments throughout the event.

The Kids Zone will offer plenty of fun for younger fans, including bounce houses, a scavenger hunt, free gift bags and hands-on activities at the NASCAR Hall of Fame booth.

Primary parking will be available in the grass lot to the left of the main museum entrance. Once that lot reaches capacity, overflow parking will be directed to a nearby location. A continuous shuttle service will operate throughout the event, transporting guests to and from the museum for convenient access.

Driver Autograph Sessions (100 Wristbands Available for Groups 1 and 2; 200 Wristbands Available for Group 3)

Group 1 – 2:30 p.m.: Donnie Allison, Trevor Bayne, Dale Jarrett

Group 2 – 3:30 p.m.: Harrison Burton, Michael Waltrip, Elliott Sadler

Group 3 – 5:15 p.m.: Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard

Wood Family Autograph Sessions (No Wristband Required)

Group 1 – 2:15 p.m.: Wood Family Members

Group 2 – 4:15 p.m.: Wood Family Members

Group 3 – 5:30 p.m.: Wood Family Members

Activities & Activations Open All Afternoon (2 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Team Museum & Store (Opens at 9 a.m.)

Leonard Wood, Delano Wood Exhibit

NASCAR Hall of Fame Booth Activities

No. 21 Ford Motorcraft Show Car Display

Inflatables

Scavenger Hunt

Palumbo’s Food Truck

Kona Ice

Full Schedule of Activities

Friday, October 24 (All Times ET)

9:00 a.m.: Museum Opens

11:30 a.m.: Wristband Distribution Begins

2:00 p.m.: Fan Day Officially Opens, Activities Begin

2:05 p.m.: Welcome & Introduction Q&A with Ford Motor Company Representatives

2:15 p.m.: Donnie Allison, Dale Jarrett, Trevor Bayne Q&A Session

2:15 p.m.: Wood Family Autograph Session

2:30 p.m.: Donnie Allison, Dale Jarrett, Trevor Bayne Autograph Session

2:45 p.m.: Trivia Round 1

3:15 p.m.: Harrison Burton, Michael Waltrip, Elliott Sadler Q&A Session

3:30 p.m.: Harrison Burton, Michael Waltrip, Elliott Sadler Autograph Session

3:45 p.m.: Trivia Round 2

4:00 p.m.: First & Second Generation Wood Family Q&A Session

4:15 p.m.: Wood Family Autograph Session

5:00 p.m.: Ryan Blaney, Josh Berry Q&A Session

5:15 p.m.: Trivia Round 3

5:15 p.m.: Ryan Blaney, Josh Berry, Paul Menard Autograph Session

5:30 p.m.: Wood Family Autograph Session

The Wood Brothers Museum is located at 21 Performance Drive, Stuart, VA 24171.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.