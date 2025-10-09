Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes
South Point 400
Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
Event: Race 35 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 5:30 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland faces the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the second time this season. Following a 17th-place finish last weekend at the Charlotte Roval, Gilliland has extended his streak to three consecutive top-20 finishes.
Love’s Travel Stops joins Gilliland and the No. 34 team this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.
“I feel good about Vegas,” said Gilliland. “We have been bringing speed to the track, but we still need to fine tune our qualifying efforts in order to bring home better finishes. I like where were at as a team, so I’m looking forward to the last stretch of races.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.