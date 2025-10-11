NASCAR Cup PR

Logano To Start Ninth in Sunday’s Las Vegas Cup Race

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
South Point 400 Qualifying
Saturday, October 11, 2025

Ford Qualifying Results:

9th – Joey Logano

11th – Chris Buescher

14th – Ryan Blaney

16th – Ryan Preece

21st – Cole Custer

23rd – Zane Smith

28th – Noah Gragson

29th – Josh Berry

30th – Todd Gilliland

31st – Austin Cindric

34th – Brad Keselowski

36th – Cody Ware

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I think our Shell/Pennzoil Mustang is OK in race trim. I was still a little bit too tight in qualifying, but we’re in the game. We’re alright.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Kroger/International Delight Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We should be a good spot for a good stall selection. We’ve got some speed in this International Delight Ford Mustang and that makes me happy. It was really good in practice and we had a lot of maneuverability. The wind is pretty wild. We were wide-open across the bumps, but it was sketchy. It’s like one of those where you’re coming into the garage afterwards and trying to be smooth on the throttle, but I’m still shaking. It just sounds a little rough, but it was a good lap. I’m really happy with the car, so I think that lends itself to a really good day tomorrow.”

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “This is normal Vegas stuff. What’s weird is the wind randomly comes and goes here, so that’s really tough as a team to try to hit your balance with those things. I felt like in practice our Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang showed great long run speed, so that was encouraging because that was kind of an area where we struggled a little bit earlier in the year. I feel good about the speed we have and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.” WHAT IS IT LIKE COMING BACK HERE TO LAS VEGAS FOR YOU? “People often ask me where I want to win the most and Vegas always ranks at the top or, if not, right near the top just because my home track racing all the time was pretty much right here at the Bullring. I came really close in the truck here with FRM, but we ended up with a lot of seconds in the truck race here. All in all, I really want to win here. It’s a fun track.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “Qualifying here is definitely one of the most nerve racking moments you have as a driver going through those bumps about wide-open in one and two. We were able to stick just good enough to have a solid lap, so hopefully we can get our Ford Mustang a little bit better in race trim for tomorrow and keep ourselves up there and move our way forward.” WHAT IS MORE CHALLENGING, THE BUMPS OR THE WIND? “Both. The bumps are extremely edgy when it’s hot out like this and the wind definitely made three and four really difficult on hitting a good lap over there. We’ll see what it’s like tomorrow.”

