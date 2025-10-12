Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Las Vegas Cup Series Post-Race Quotes

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

South Point 400

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Ford Finishing Results

6th – Joey Logano

9th – Ryan Preece

10th – Brad Keselowski

11th – Austin Cindric

12th – Chris Buescher

13th – Noah Gragson

21st – Todd Gilliland

24th – Zane Smith

26th – Josh Berry

28th – Cole Custer

35th – Cody Ware

38th – Ryan Blaney

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – THAT TWO TIRE STOP MADE A LOT OF DIFFERENCE. “We had nothing to lose. We were kind of at the spot where we scored only a couple stage points, I think we were eighth and ninth in both stages and that’s not enough points to points race I didn’t think, so Paul made a good call and put us on the front row. That’s all you can hope for and you hope the two tires are decent. You hope that you can get clean air and maybe block your butt off to where you can do something. I didn’t get the push down the backstretch. The 48 had the option of who to push and he went with the 19, unfortunately, and that was enough to shove him ahead into three and be able to clear me. At that point, it was just kind of trying not to bleed very many spots there at the end. I was just trying to hang on to what I had there to get as many points as possible, so, overall, there were points in the race where I thought we were good enough to go up there and run with those guys on the long haul, and then the third stage we just got really loose and lost a ton of track position and it took us a minute to get the balance back.” EXPECTATIONS GOING INTO TALLADEGA? “The closer we get, the more we’ve got to win. I think we closed the gap a little bit today. I heard we were 21 points out. I’m not sure if that’s right or not, but I haven’t really looked at all the spots yet. It’s still possible to point in, but one of the spots are obviously taken up now.”

RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Sysco/crumbl Ford Mustang Dark Horse –”We had a phenomenal Ford Mustang today. I had a penalty and I made a mistake and sped, which put us in a bad spot. We had that little opportunity with 15 to go and we took advantage of it and drove from 20th to ninth and really, I thought, probably could have been top six. I just need to be a little bit more patient with some of the things I’m learning, but I’m really proud of this Sysco/crumbl Ford Mustang.” AND NOW YOU GO HOME TO A NEW BABY. A BIG WEEK FOR YOU. “Yeah, I think I’m gonna go home to a wife who is gonna be pretty upset that I sped, but I am gonna be happy to be home with my wife and kids.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Mustang Dark Horse – DID YOU HAVE ANY WARNING THE TIRE WAS GOING DOWN? “No, I didn’t have any thoughts that it was gonna blow. As soon as I lifted into three it blew out.” YOU’VE BOUNCED BACK BEFORE AND MADE IT TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4 AFTER HAVING A CRASH IN THIS ROUND. CAN YOU DO IT AGAIN? “I hope so. It’s unfortunate we’ve got to be in these spots, but we’ve got to bounce back.” WHAT DID YOU FEEL BEFORE THE TIRE WENT? “Nothing. It blew as I lifted into three.” HOW DISAPPOINTED ARE YOU? “I’m not overjoyed, I tell you that. We’ll have to come from behind like we did last year. Hopefully, we can win one of the next two weeks. We just can’t have a smooth day it seems like.” GIVEN YOUR PERFORMANCE AT TALLADEGA AND MARTINSVILLE IN THE PAST ARE YOU OPTIMISTIC? “You’ve got to be optimistic. I’m not very happy right now, but tomorrow morning I’ll be optimistic to go to the next race. We’ve had good success at the next two events, so hopefully we can come and bring the speed and try to overcome the hole we put ourselves in today.” IS THIS NOW MUST-WIN TERRITORY? “Yeah. No doubt.” IT SOUNDED LIKE YOU DIDN’T HAVE ANY STEERING. “It destroyed the right-front, the right-rear. It destroyed everything.” WHAT IS IT ABOUT THIS PLACE THAT SEEMS TO BITE YOU SO MUCH? “If I knew, I’d try to figure it out, but I have no idea.” WAS IT A LEFT-FRONT OR RIGHT-FRONT THAT BLEW? “I think it was the left-front.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Nexlizet Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a pretty good day. We started in the back and drove up and made a gamble at the end with two tires and ended up 10th. That’s probably all we had. Those guys were really fast and even when we had four tires it was a lot to hold them off.”

CODY WARE, No. 51 Arby’s Steak Nuggets Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a long day and definitely hard fought. We were hopefully gonna get a chance to throw tires on it, but unfortunately the 54 came down off the wall and came down and collected us in a bad wreck. It’s a really disappointing day. We had a decent No. 51 Arby’s Steak Nuggets Ford Mustang today. I wish we could have gotten to the end to see where we would have shaken out, but I’m looking forward to getting to Talladega next weekend and hopefully end up in Victory Lane.”