Wright Motorsports Set for Dual Championship Battles at Petit Le Mans

BRASELTON, Ga. (October 8, 2025) — Wright Motorsports is gearing up for one of the most important weekends of its 2025 season, as the Ohio-based Porsche team heads to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for the final rounds of both the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. With championships on the line in both series, the team is ready for a high-stakes finale at the Motul Petit Le Mans weekend.

In the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Adam Adelson enters the weekend with a commanding 210-point lead in the GTDX class championship, driving the No. 24 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R. With three wins already this season, Adelson has been a dominant force in the class, showcasing consistency and control from start to finish. Two races remain on the calendar at Road Atlanta, where he’ll look to secure his the title and cap off a standout season.

Adelson will then turn his focus to the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans, joining Elliott Skeer and Tom Sargent in the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R. The trio arrives with strong momentum following a second-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Battle on the Bricks and enters the finale just three points behind the IMSA Endurance Cup championship leaders.

Points for the endurance title will be awarded at the four-, eight-, and ten-hour marks, making every lap and pit stop critical as the team fights for its first Endurance Cup crown.

The Wright Motorsports crew has been a model of preparation and execution throughout the year, building on the team’s deep experience at endurance events. Petit Le Mans stands as one of the most challenging and prestigious races on the IMSA calendar and will serve as both a championship decider and a final opportunity for Adelson, Skeer, and Sargent to finish the season with a statement performance.

The event begins Wednesday, October 8, with a full schedule of practices, qualifying, and support races before Saturday’s main event, which will take the green flag at 12:10 PM Eastern and run through 10:10 PM under the lights. Fans can watch all three races live on Peacock, and international audience can stream Petit Le Mans on the IMSA YouTube Channel.

As the 2025 season reaches its conclusion, Wright Motorsports stands poised to close the year with two major championship victories, demonstrating once again the team’s commitment to excellence, preparation, and performance in every series it contests.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

It’s been a hell of a season for us this year, with some very high highs but unfortunately more lows. That’s just the name of the game in multi-manufacturer racing, sometimes you have the performance and sometimes you don’t, and this year we didn’t. Regardless, I’m so proud of how we performed this year and how we never gave up despite the adversity we faced. I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished with what we had. Going into Petit, we have both the VP Racing Challenge Championship and the IMEC Championship to fight for, and we’re ready for it. The whole team have been working extremely hard to prepare for this event, and I’m fully confident in the efforts undertaken to do so.

Elliott Skeer

I feel positive going into Petit Le Mans. The last four to five races have been very well executed as a whole by everyone on the team. Indianapolis was a real motivation booster in finally getting a full weekend to go our way, and ultimately the same approach should hopefully work at Petit as well. I know that Adam, Tom, and I are looking to end what has been a hard season, on the largest positive we can manage. I’ll be 10hrs of driving the Porsche as hard as it can go!

Thomas Sargent

The first race I came to watch in the USA was Petit Le Mans in 2022. To now have the chance to finish off my first IMSA championship at Petit is such a complete circle. I’ve waited so long to be able to drive at this track so I’m beyond excited. Coming off the back of a strong six hour race only makes us more confident for this one.

SCHEDULE | PETIT LE MANS | ALL TIMES EASTERN

Wednesday, October 8

9:05 AM – 9:45 AM VP Challenge Practice 1

1:50 PM – 2:30 PM VP Challenge Practice 2

4:45 PM – 5:00 PM VP Challenge GTD X Qualifying

Thursday, October 9

10:40 AM – 12:10 PM WeatherTech Practice 1

1:05 PM – 1:50 PM VP Challenge Race 1

3:15 PM – 4:45 PM WeatherTech Practice 2

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM WeatherTech Practice 3

Friday, October 10

8:30 AM – 9:15 AM VP Challenge Race 2

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM WeatherTech Autograph Session

3:20 PM – 3:35 PM WeatherTech GTD Qualifying

Saturday, October 11

10:50 AM – 11:50 AM Open Grid Fan Walk

12:10 PM – 10:10 PM Petit Le Mans

