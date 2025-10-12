KALITTA EXTENDS POINTS LEAD WITH TEXAS FALL NATIONALS VICTORY

Earns fourth win of 2025 and 59th of his career

ENNIS, Texas (Oct. 12, 2025) – Doug Kalitta extended his Top Fuel points lead by winning the Texas Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex on Sunday, his fourth of the season, second consecutive, and 59th of his career. The win puts Kalitta 141 points ahead with just two races remaining as he inches closer to a second career world championship. The win by Kalitta is also the 10th Top Fuel win in the last 11 races for Toyota, who extended its consecutive final rounds made streak across Top Fuel or Funny Car to 15 on Sunday.

Kalitta had to defeat Toyota teammate and Texas native Steve Torrence, who made his final start of the 2025 season this weekend. The result was Torrence’s second final round of 2025. Shawn Langdon (semifinals) and Justin Ashley (second round) were the other Toyota Top Fuel Dragsters to advance out of round one in Top Fuel on Sunday.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps made the final round and was within reach of his second race victory this season after having to switch to a backup GR Supra body after round one. The fifth final round of 2025 by Capps today keeps him fourth in the Funny Car points standings heading to Las Vegas.

The NHRA Countdown to the Championship continues at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with eliminations on Sunday, November 2.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

Texas Motorplex

NHRA Texas Fall Nationals

Race 18 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Doug Kalitta Mobil Delvac Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W (3.751) v. J. Salinas (6.219) W (3.757) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.845) W (3.805) v. S. Langdon (4.545) W (3.777) v. S. Torrence (3.874) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Runner-Up W (3.993) v. J. Hart (4.194) W (3.833) v. S. Reed (4.076) W (3.836) v. B. Force (No Time) L (3.847) v. D. Kalitta (3.777) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.697) v. M. King (10.680) W (3.790) v. C. Millican (4.385) L (4.545) v. D. Kalitta (3.805) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.732) v. D. Foley (4.857) L (3.943) v. B. Force (3.828) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (5.127) v. I. Zetterstrom (4.257)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Runner-Up W (4.224) v. A. Laughlin (4.580) W (4.042) v. C. Pedregon (4.994) W (4.019 – holeshot) v. D. Wilkerson (3.983) L (4.405) v. A. Prock (3.959) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (No Time) v. C. Pedregon (4.034)

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mobil Delvac Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

How important is this victory in your quest for another championship?

“Yeah, we’re trying to go rounds and stay ahead of these guys! Everybody’s hungry right now. Hats off to Toyota, Mac Tools, Mobil 1, Revchem, Kalitta Air, everybody that supports us. A huge relief to get this win here in Ennis. Really big deal for us.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Final Result: Runner-Up

An eventful day. How would you assess the day, weekend and what’s your outlook heading into Las Vegas?

“Just one of those gut check days for the NAPA Auto Care Toyota guys. It was driver error in the first round, but we got by. Unfortunately, damaged the NAPA Toyota GR Supra Funny Car body – not badly, as it’s fixable, but we couldn’t run it second round. We brought out the Carlyle Tools body which we’re going to run in Las Vegas and we were hoping to get a win there. It was cool that a lot of fans have bought our Carlyle shirts and, I guess the positive thing is, they got to see the Carlyle car in-person make the final round today. Strange in the final. Prock poked his nose out there, but the car felt like it was running well. We came in, wanting to make up ground in the points and we had to, and that’s exactly what we did. So proud of our NAPA Toyota team and let’s see if we can keep this momentum going into Las Vegas.”

