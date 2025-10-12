PROCK, KALITTA, GLENN & GADSON WIN PLAYOFF RACE AT TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

Prock gets first Dallas FC win

ENNIS, Texas (Oct. 12, 2025) – Funny Car points leader Austin Prock rolled to his ninth win of the season on Sunday at Texas Motorplex for John Force Racing, defeating Ron Capps in the final round of the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 18th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, as all four points leaders celebrated victories at the fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Prock went 3.959-seconds at 328.30 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS, powering past Capps’ run of 4.405 at 199.80 to move a step closer to his second straight world championship. It’s Prock’s ninth win of the season and the 21st in his career, as well as his first career victory at the famed Texas Motorplex.

Prock, who qualified No. 1, defeated Blake Alexander, Spencer Hyde and Chad Green to reach the final before putting together a dominant performance in the final round. After starting the weekend just 20 points ahead of Matt Hagan, who fell in the first round, Prock had a remarkable answer in Dallas, making the quickest run in every round of eliminations and the last three rounds of qualifying. His points lead now stands at 112 points over Hagan with two races remaining.

“We went out there and won and all of the cards fell right today, and we were able to extend our points leads, so that definitely feels really good,” Prock said. “You always want to extend your points lead even if it’s by one point, but we did a lot more than that. I said earlier this weekend that whoever gets the most wins in these next three races is going to be crowned the world champion, and we knocked one off, so got two more to go. I have all the faith in the world in this team and this race car, and I’m going to go up there and try and do my job.

“After Q1, we were low E.T. every time we went down the track, and not just by a little bit. That’s an OG Jimmy Prock move right there. I’m just really proud to drive this race car for Cornwell Tools, so now we need to keep turning on win lights and bringing home race wins.”

Capps reached the finals for the fifth time in 2025 after defeating Alex Laughlin, Cruz Pedregon and Dan Wilkerson. Jack Beckman is 131 points back in third.

Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta continued a spectacular run in the Countdown to the Championship, advancing to his fourth straight final and winning a second straight race after a run of 3.777 at 333.04 in his 12,000-horsepower Mobil DELVAC 100th Anniversary dragster to take down Texan Steve Torrence.

Kalitta has advanced to the final in every playoff race thus far and now has four wins this season and 59 in his career – as well as a 141-point lead over Justin Ashley with two races remaining.

On a hot day at Texas Motorplex, Kalitta and his team were locked in, as he went in the 3.70s three different times, picking up round wins against Jasmine Salinas, Ida Zetterstrom and teammate Shawn Langdon in a crucial semifinal matchup.

Kalitta won that round with a run of 3.805 at 332.59 and then powered past Torrence in the final round en route to his third career victory at Texas Motorplex. On the verge of a second career world championship, Kalitta was thrilled with his team’s performance on Sunday and eager to keep pushing ahead.

“Alan [Johnson, crew chief] and my guys, they really have a handle on this thing and it’s fun to drive, so I’m just trying to do my best,” Kalitta said. “It’s really impressive with the temperature swing with what we had today, and to be able to run that [3.]77 in the final. I’ve watched Alan a lot of years and I’m real thankful to be driving the car that he’s tuning, that’s for sure.

“I’ve finished second six or seven times a lot, so I’m definitely not going to count my chickens until they’re hatched, but this is definitely where we want to be. We’re just trying to get as many points as possible and stay ahead of whoever ends up in second. You’ve got to keep your head down and stay focused and just take one qualifying run at a time or whatever it takes. It’s all important.”

Torrence reached the final round for the second time in 2025 and the 92nd time in his career after defeating Josh Hart, Shawn Reed and Brittany Force. Langdon trails Kalitta by 159 points.

In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn moved a step closer to a first world championship, driving past Aaron Stanfield in the finals with a run of 6.605 at 208.89 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. It handed Glenn his seventh win this season in what has become an incredible year and gave the young standout his 20th career victory. The win, also his first at Texas Motorplex, gives Glenn a 60-point advantage over KB Titan Racing teammate Greg Anderson, who lost in the semifinals to Stanfield.

Glenn took advantage in a major way, chasing down Stanfield to pick up the victory. Earlier in the day, Glenn defeated Cody Coughlin, Eric Latino and defending event winner Jeg Coughlin Jr., setting up the marquee matchup with Stanfield. Glenn has now won three of the four races in the playoffs, putting him in the driver’s seat in the championship hunt with two events remaining.

“I just need to keep turning on win lights,” Glenn said. “I just need to go up there and just take everything one round at a time and do everything I can and let the crew chiefs do their job.

“I feel like I’m good and consistent, but don’t feel like I’m as good as I should be or was last year. But I think the car has definitely come around a little bit better. We’ve got a little bit better handle on I’ve got some more experience, and I feel a little bit more relaxed this year. If I can continue to do that, continue to turn on win lights, continue to have a little bit of luck on my side, I think we can wrap it up.”

Stanfield reached the finals for the second time this season and the 27th time in his career thanks to round wins against Erica Enders, Matt Hartford and Anderson.

It was nearly a picture-perfect weekend for Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Richard Gadson, who extended his points lead by defeating rookie Brayden Davis in the final round with a run of 6.796 at 200.37 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki. It handed Gadson his fourth victory in what has been a dream season for the second-year rider, as he also extended his points lead to 72 points over Gaige Herrera.

Gadson, who qualified No. 1, was in command all weekend at Texas Motorplex, defeating Lance Bonham, Clayton Howey and Matt Smith en route to the final round. When Davis beat a red-lighting Herrera in the semifinals, it opened the door for Gadson to extend his points lead and he did just that, unleashing an .011 reaction time and rolling to his first career Dallas win.

It’s Gadson’s second win in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, as Gadson has turned into a standout performer in pressure situations.

“You watch this happen for other people and you want it for yourself, but I try to live in the moment. I try to remember: This is the stuff you watched Gaige [Herrera] do, stuff you watched Andrew [Hines] and Eddie [Krawiec] do, and you’re doing it right now,” Gadson said. “I just try to be present mentally in that moment and just say you’re living that dream.

“I woke up this morning and I looked at the ladder and said, ‘It’s going to be a long day’ because I know everybody’s tough right now. I’m just trying to keep my foot on the gas and hold on for their life. I’m extremely motivated right now. I feel like I have something to prove.”

Davis advanced to his third final round in his debut season thanks to victories against Ryan Oehler, John Hall and Herrera.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action Oct. 30-Nov. 2 with the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

ENNIS, Texas — Final finish order (1-16) at the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. The race is the 18th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Doug Kalitta; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Ida Zetterstrom; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Shawn Reed; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Tony Stewart; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Antron Brown; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Jasmine Salinas; 15. Mitch King; 16. Kyle Satenstein.

FUNNY CAR:

Austin Prock; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Daniel Wilkerson; 4. Chad Green; 5. Jack Beckman; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. Spencer Hyde; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Matt Hagan; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Blake Alexander; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Bob Tasca III; 14. Alex Laughlin; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. J.R. Todd.

PRO STOCK:

Dallas Glenn; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Jeg Coughlin; 5. Cory Reed; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Eric Latino; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Cody Coughlin; 11. David Cuadra; 12. Matt Latino; 13. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 14. Chris Vang; 15. Stephen Bell; 16. Greg Stanfield.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

Richard Gadson; 2. Brayden Davis; 3. Gaige Herrera; 4. Matt Smith; 5. John Hall; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Clayton Howey; 8. Steve Johnson; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. Jianna Evaristo; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Chase Van Sant; 13. Marc Ingwersen; 14. Lance Bonham; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Charles Poskey.

ENNIS, Texas — Sunday’s final results from the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. The race is the 18th of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.777 seconds, 333.04 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.874 seconds, 317.46 mph.

Funny Car — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.959, 328.30 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.405, 199.80.

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.605, 208.89 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.622, 208.75.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.796, 200.37 def. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.817, 200.34.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Joey Severance, 5.470, 208.03 def. Jon Bradford, Foul – Red Light.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.528, 267.36 def. Stan Sipos, Camaro, 5.893, 250.70.

Competition Eliminator — Jeff Taylor, Dragster, 7.049, 152.28 def. Joe Carnasciale, Chevy Cavalier, 9.612, 148.28.

Super Stock — Darrell Stobbe, Chevy Chevelle, 10.260, 126.75 def. Harvey Emmons III, Chevy Cavalier, 9.496, 124.70.

Stock Eliminator — Jerry Emmons, Chevy Camaro, 10.513, 117.67 def. Doug Lambeck, Camaro, 10.148, 126.88.

Super Comp — Wayne Landry, Dragster, 8.913, 178.46 def. Thomas Marlow, Dragster, 8.975, 162.78.

Super Gas — Trisha Owens, Chevy Corvette, 9.919, 157.45 def. Bill Dennis, Cadillac XLR, 9.914, 162.33.

Super Street — James Gonzales, Chevy Vega Wagon, 10.921, 121.62 def. Jimmy Denham, Chevy S-10, 10.893, 126.90.

Top Sportsman — Doug Crumlich, Chevy Corvette, 6.639, 193.05 def. Bradley Johnson, Cobalt, 6.641, 212.37.

Top Dragster — Blake Peavler, Dragster, 6.206, 230.26 def. Michael Kile, Dragster, 6.145, 208.57.

Factory X — Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 6.973, 196.18 def. Conner Statler, Camaro, 7.005, 197.51.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Clay Burrell, 12.126, 53.64 def. Abigail Wilson, McIlivan, 7.977, 82.43.

ENNIS, Texas — Final round-by-round results from the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, the 18th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.700, 335.32 def. Tony Stewart, 3.774, 321.52; Brittany Force, 3.729, 340.14 def. Tony Schumacher, 5.441, 125.47; Shawn Reed, 3.717, 338.83 def. Kyle Satenstein, Foul – Centerline; Justin Ashley, 3.732, 334.25 def. Doug Foley, 4.857, 160.19; Shawn Langdon, 3.697, 336.00 def. Mitch King, 10.680, 79.99; Ida Zetterstrom, 4.257, 206.86 def. Antron Brown, 5.127, 158.61; Doug Kalitta, 3.751, 333.93 def. Jasmine Salinas, 6.219, 99.89; Steve Torrence, 3.993, 264.07 def. Josh Hart, 4.194, 208.21;

QUARTERFINALS — Kalitta, 3.757, 332.37 def. Zetterstrom, 3.845, 323.37; Torrence, 3.833, 330.37 def. Reed, 4.076, 257.84; Force, 3.828, 332.79 def. Ashley, 3.943, 292.85; Langdon, 3.790, 333.38 def. Millican, 4.385, 187.38;

SEMIFINALS — Torrence, 3.836, 328.08 def. Force, Broke; Kalitta, 3.805, 332.59 def. Langdon, 4.545, 193.10;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.777, 333.04 def. Torrence, 3.874, 317.46.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.032, 311.48 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.380, 132.52; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.911, 330.57 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.046, 318.72; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.224, 227.28 def. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.580, 193.52; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.867, 335.70 def. Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.030, 319.24; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.908, 331.25 def. Matt

Hagan, Charger, 3.934, 330.35; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.924, 329.28 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.958, 329.60; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.034, 315.44 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, Broke; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.291, 244.21 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.466, 205.33;

QUARTERFINALS — Wilkerson, 3.944, 327.46 def. Beckman, 3.993, 323.14; Prock, 3.939, 329.48 def. Hyde, 5.241, 150.66; Green, 4.082, 296.38 def. Lee, 6.777, 93.93; Capps, 4.042, 314.97 def. Pedregon, 4.994, 159.98;

SEMIFINALS — Capps, 4.019, 315.81 def. Wilkerson, 3.983, 325.73; Prock, 3.963, 328.88 def. Green, 4.068, 308.09;

FINAL — Prock, 3.959, 328.30 def. Capps, 4.405, 199.80.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.564, 209.23 def. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.601, 208.22; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.578, 209.06 def. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.596, 208.25; Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.559, 209.23 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.636, 210.03; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.554, 208.51 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.602, 209.33; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.537, 208.97 def. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.571, 208.29; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.534, 208.65 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.598, 209.34; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.532, 208.20 def. David Cuadra, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.568, 209.13 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.556, 208.91;

QUARTERFINALS — A. Stanfield, 6.603, 208.89 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light; Glenn, 6.574, 208.66 def. E. Latino, 6.601, 209.38; J. Coughlin, 6.602, 208.74 def. Reed, 6.565, 208.36; Anderson, 6.547, 208.73 def. Kramer, 6.585, 209.31;

SEMIFINALS — Glenn, 6.627, 208.70 def. J. Coughlin, 11.520, 92.02; A. Stanfield, 6.614, 208.77 def. Anderson, 6.632, 207.70;

FINAL — Glenn, 6.605, 208.89 def. A. Stanfield, 6.622, 208.75.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.863, 197.38 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.881, 198.11; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.803, 200.70 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.804, 197.32 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.899, 194.66; John Hall, 6.819, 199.42 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.801, 201.25 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.855, 200.11; Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.790, 201.15 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.863, 197.79; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.749, 202.52 def. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.750, 202.00 def.

Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.306, 177.15;

QUARTERFINALS — M. Smith, 6.888, 198.37 def. A. Smith, 6.889, 197.98; Davis, 6.816, 199.25 def. Hall, 6.867, 198.28; Gadson, 6.817, 199.00 def. Howey, 6.947, 197.26; Herrera, 6.780, 200.95 def. Johnson, Broke – No Show;

SEMIFINALS — Gadson, 6.813, 198.62 def. M. Smith, 6.873, 198.03; Davis, 6.831, 199.72 def. Herrera, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — Gadson, 6.796, 200.37 def. Davis, 6.817, 200.34.

ENNIS, Texas — Point standings (top 10) following the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, the 18th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Doug Kalitta, 2,525; 2. Justin Ashley, 2,384; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,366; 4. Steve Torrence, 2,297; 5. Brittany Force, 2,291; 6. Tony Stewart, 2,289; 7. Clay Millican, 2,279; 8. Shawn Reed, 2,255; 9. Antron Brown, 2,242; 10. Josh Hart, 2,152.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 2,485; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,373; 3. Jack Beckman, 2,354; 4. Ron Capps, 2,336; 5. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,296; 6. Paul Lee, 2,257; 7. Cruz Pedregon, 2,252; 8. Chad Green, 2,236; 9. Spencer Hyde, 2,217; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 2,195.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, 2,548; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,488; 3. Matt Hartford, 2,323; 4. Aaron Stanfield, 2,318; 5. Cory Reed, 2,275; 6. Eric Latino, 2,250; 7. Erica Enders, 2,243; 8. Cody Coughlin, 2,221; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,203; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,145.

Pro Stock Motorcycle