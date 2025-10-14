HFT Advance | Talladega II

Talladega II Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Lincoln, Alabama

Format: 188 Laps, 500.08 Miles, Stages: 60-120-188

TV: NBC

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Talladega hosts its annual fall race date this weekend as the middle race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Sam Mayer sits fourth in the playoff standings with 3050 points, +8 points to the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in sixth place with 3029 points, -21 points below the cutline.

Mayer (10.7) holds the second highest average finish among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind only Connor Zilisch (7.7).

Mayer has finished inside the top 10 in five of his previous 10 starts and has tied his career-high with 13 top-five finishes this season (also 2023).

Mayer (7.4) also has the third highest average starting position among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind Zilisch (5.9) and Justin Allgaier (6.4).

He has started inside the top 10 in nine of his last 10 starts dating back to his lone pole of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late July.

Since the beginning of the Xfinity Series playoffs, Creed has a pair of top-five results at Bristol (2nd) and Kansas (5th), and an average finish of 7.3.

Cole Custer has led a lap in his last four starts at Talladega Superspeedway dating back to 2021.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Sysco RaceTrac

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Talladega (Cup)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his eighth Cup start at Talladega this weekend, where he has a 19.9 average finish, and finished 13th earlier this year. His lone top-10 finish came in the spring of 2021 when he finished 10th.

He earned his best career start earlier this spring, P12, and he boasts a 24.3 average starting position.

Custer has also made six NXS starts at Talladega, including three top-10 finishes.

Creed at Talladega (Xfinity)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 4

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his seventh Xfinity start at Talladega on Saturday, where he has four career top-10 finishes. His best finish came in the spring of 2023 when he finished 2nd and led 11 laps.

He has started inside the top 10 in five of his six career starts at ‘Dega, and he boasts an average starting position of 5.7.

Earlier this year, Creed started 11th and finished ninth in his Ollie’s Ford even leading nine laps.

Mayer at Talladega (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his eighth Xfinity start at Talladega this weekend, a track where he has finished in the top 10 one time, a P2 finish in the fall of 2022.

His best career starting position is 12th, which he has done twice (2021 & 2024), and he holds an average qualifying effort of 16.6.

Mayer drove from 34th to 14th in the spring race earlier this season at Talladega.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer is tied for 33rd in the Cup Series points standings with Noah Gragson with 422 points heading into Talladega this Sunday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 4th, 00: 6th): Sam Mayer sits fourth in the playoff standings with 3050 points, +8 points to the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in sixth place with 3029 points, -21 points below the cutline.