Spire Motorsports, Justin Haley to Part Ways Following NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 14, 2025) – Spire Motorsports and driver Justin Haley have agreed to part ways following the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Plans for the team’s No. 7 entry in 2026 will be announced at a later date.

Haley first joined Spire Motorsports in 2019 during the team’s inaugural season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He made his series debut on his 20th birthday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where he was scored 32nd at the checkered flag. Haley returned to the No. 77 just six weeks later at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway to earn his and the team’s first victory at NASCAR’s highest level.

“This is a decision that was not taken lightly,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Justin has been a member of the Spire family since he was a teenager. We’ve watched Justin grow from a young driver trying to make his mark in the sport to a proven winner. He helped strengthen our organization into what it is today. He made us winners and returned home after forging his own path in the Cup Series. Justin is the embodiment of a true racer who has quietly become a respected competitor within the NASCAR garage and will be an incredible asset to his next team.”

Haley first turned heads after capturing the 2016 ARCA Menards Series East Championship at 17-years- old. Since then, he has amassed 338 starts across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The Winamac, Ind., native made 34 starts for Spire Motorsports from 2019-2020 while simultaneously competing full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Haley began full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with Kaulig Racing and returned to Spire in September 2024. In 177 starts, 74 of those behind the wheel of a Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, he has totaled one win, six top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.

At 26-years-old, Haley has collected four NASCAR Xfinity Series checkered flags and three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins, making him one of just 41 drivers in history to have earned wins across all three of NASCAR’s National Touring Series.

