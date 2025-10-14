LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Rexel Announce Partnership for 2026 NASCAR Season

STATESVILLE, N.C. (October 14, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) announced today a new partnership with Rexel USA, a leading distributor of electrical supplies, services and solutions, for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The collaboration will feature Rexel as the primary partner of the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek on Aug. 15 at Richmond Raceway and serve as an associate partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.

As revealed today, the Richmond Raceway race will showcase a striking blue, white and gold Rexel-branded livery on the No. 42 car, celebrating Rexel’s commitment to innovation, technology, and performance — values that strongly align with LEGACY MC forward-looking approach to motorsports and sustainability.

“Rexel provides a unique array of electrical, automation, and industrial supplies, paired with innovative solutions across the US and we’re thrilled to welcome them into the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB family,” said Jimmie Johnson, owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “Their focus on smarter, more efficient energy solutions mirrors our efforts to innovate on and off the track. We’re excited to bring their brand to NASCAR fans at Richmond and beyond.”

“NASCAR connects with our customers and brings visibility and energy to Rexel that mirrors the excitement and growth we’re experiencing as a company,” said Roger Little, Chief Executive Officer, Rexel USA. “In conversations with seven‑time champion Jimmie Johnson, it became clear that LEGACY MOTOR CLUB approach aligns with our values — if we were going to pursue a partnership like this, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB was the perfect fit.”

Kevin Gustin, VP Marketing, Rexel USA added, “We’ve been looking for a way to raise our national profile and highlight all the great momentum at Rexel, and this opportunity was an ideal match. We’re thrilled to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and can’t wait to see the No. 42 Rexel Toyota on track at Richmond in August 2026. Seeing the Rexel brand on the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota is an ‘oh wow’ moment — we’re excited to watch John Hunter Nemechek take the wheel.”

Nemechek, entering his third full-time season with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership: “It’s exciting to represent a company like Rexel that’s focused on progress and technology. I can’t wait to get their colors on the car at Richmond.”

The partnership between LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Rexel reflects the shared pursuit of innovation, performance, and progress—both on the racetrack and in the rapidly evolving energy landscape. Together, the two brands will engage fans and customers through unique storytelling, technology-driven activations, and a shared commitment to building a smarter, more sustainable future.

ABOUT REXEL USA: Rexel USA, the parent corporation for Rexel Group business activities in the United States, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is one of the largest distributors of electrical products, data communication, and related supplies in the United States. Rexel USA operates its electrical distribution business in the United States through eight Regions that go to market under various banner and trade names, including Rexel, Rexel Automation, Gexpro, Mayer, Talley, and Platt Electric Supply. In addition to an online store, Rexel USA has a distribution network of over 450 warehouse storefront locations throughout the U.S.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.