NASCAR 25 RACES ONTO PLAYSTATION 5 & XBOX SERIES X|S CONSOLES TODAY

iRacing and NASCAR® go full throttle with the most immersive NASCAR video game experience yet, also coming to PC November 11

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Oct. 14, 2025 – iRacing Studios and NASCAR® are proud to announce that NASCAR 25, the foundation of their all-new console gaming franchise, is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Suit up as your favorite NASCAR drivers, and burn rubber on iconic speedways with a massive roster of stars like William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell and more. Race to win in competitive online multiplayer and experience a robust Career Mode with guidance from the legendary Dale Earnhardt Jr. featuring all four premier NASCAR series – the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and, appearing among the NASCAR series in a standalone title for the first time, the ARCA Menards Series.

“Fans have been asking for a true next-gen NASCAR console experience for years, and with NASCAR 25 we’re finally delivering it,” said Nick Rend, NASCAR Vice President, Interactive and Emerging Platforms. “This game is the result of our long-standing collaboration with iRacing — a partner that understands the DNA of our sport better than anyone. What makes this launch so special is that it’s not just a racing game; it’s the most authentic NASCAR experience ever brought to console, built alongside the people who live and breathe this sport for anyone who’s ever wanted to feel what it’s really like.”

NASCAR 25 is the first standalone NASCAR console title produced by iRacing, the developers behind the most authentic motorsport racing simulation in the world. iRacing has brought their decades of racing expertise – including developers who worked on fan-favorite NASCAR games like NASCAR Racing 2003, NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona, and the NASCAR Thunder series – to deliver the ultimate NASCAR video game experience.

“NASCAR 25 is the result of an incredible team effort, and we’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Our goal was to capture the authenticity, intensity, and passion that defines the sport, and I believe this game delivers that experience better than ever before,” said iRacing President Tony Gardner.

Players can purchase NASCAR 25’s Standard Edition ($59.99) today on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Gold Edition ($79.99) features the full base game and the Season Pass, which includes a variety of in-game currency and bonuses, as well as three DLC packs offering over 230 paint schemes and fire suits. Standard Edition owners can grab the Season Pass separately for $24.99.

Race for glory in NASCAR 25, featuring all four premier NASCAR series – the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series – along with real drivers from each. All four series feature extensively in Career Mode, where you can customize your own driver and vehicles, manage contracts, money, facility, and staff, and make strategic choices on and off the track that play a pivotal role in your journey to becoming a NASCAR Cup Series champion. The four series are also playable in other gameplay modes, such as quick races, seasons, and online multiplayer for up to 40 players.

The PC version of NASCAR 25 releases on Steam on Nov. 11, 2025, and is available to wishlist now!

Get the latest news and updates from NASCAR 25 on the game’s official website (nascar25.com) and social media pages: X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. For more on NASCAR 25 and other iRacing products, visit www.iracing.com.

About iRacing

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2003 by Dave Kaemmer, co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, and John Henry, principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club and co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world, including with NASCAR, INDYCAR, the FIA, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, and numerous other car manufacturers, tracks, and racing series. Alongside its PC simulation, iRacing also produces the official console games of NASCAR (beginning in 2025) and the World of Outlaws, as well as the fantasy off-road racing game ExoCross. Learn more at www.iracing.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

The game is licensed through NASCAR Team Properties, which is a NASCAR industry managed organization created to promote efficiency and operational structure for the sport’s licensed merchandise business. NTP comprises NASCAR, NASCAR-owned tracks and participating teams in NASCAR’s national race series, and is operated under a Board of Directors representing those organizations.