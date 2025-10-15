Other Series PR

Aggreko Returns to Las Vegas as Official Temporary Power Partner for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025

Following two successful years as the event’s energy partner, Aggreko will again provide power solutions for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aggreko, a global leader in energy solutions, announces the company’s return as the Official Temporary Power Partner for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025 as a part of a multi-year partnership. For the past two years, Aggreko has supported the energy needs for the nighttime street circuit and will do so again as Formula 1® returns to Las Vegas November 20-22.

Aggreko’s comprehensive solutions will provide modular energy for both track infrastructure and across all spectator areas. As drivers navigate iconic landmarks of the Las Vegas Strip along the track’s nighttime street circuit, Aggreko’s solutions will power track lighting for an uninterrupted experience. The company’s modular technologies will also provide HVAC to guest and team hospitality suites, and power for all spectator grandstands and guest services areas: the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, the Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards®, the Koval Zone by Heineken®, the East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and the West Harmon Zone.

“We’re excited to return to Las Vegas and continue our support of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX for the third year in a row,” said Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Aggreko North America. “With two successful years under our belt, our expert energy team is well prepared to provide reliable, modular power solutions. We’re honored to be working again with the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this year’s championship.”

At last year’s event, Aggreko provided 34.6 MW of power and 18.3 million BTUs of heat, continuing their role after supporting the inaugural race in 2023. The energy solutions company has prepared its latest Tier 4 Final generators and battery energy storage systems in a hybrid solution to keep the track well-lit and the featured entertainment running smoothly. By deploying high-efficiency modular power technologies, Aggreko is helping Formula 1® keep emissions at a low level and meet its environmental targets.

Those interested in learning more about Aggreko’s solutions at previous Formula 1 events can read the full case study on the Las Vegas Grand Prix here. Tickets for this year’s race can be purchased at https://www.f1lasvegasgp.com/.

About Aggreko
Aggreko is a global leader in energy solutions, providing rapidly deployable, modular power and temperature control solutions for however long they’re needed.

We’re highly skilled sector specialists, bringing together our proprietary application know-how and engineering capability to deliver efficient, reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

With experience of working in the most demanding environments, we’re available for customers when they need us most, from emergency critical services to longer term energy solutions.

We’re continually investing in more sustainable products, fuels and services to make greener solutions accessible to customers, helping them wherever they are on their energy transition journey.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at Home | Aggreko.

