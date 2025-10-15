NASCAR at Talladega Weekend Schedule and Highlights

With only three races remaining, the 2025 NASCAR season is building toward an intense finish. The unpredictable Talladega Superspeedway is up next, followed by the short-track fight at Martinsville.
And finally, the showdown at Phoenix Raceway, where the 2025 champions will be crowned.
Talladega Weekend Schedule
Friday, Oct. 17
12:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
Single Vehicle /1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)
4 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225
Stages 20/40/85 Laps = 226.1 Miles
FOX/SiriusXM
Purse: $782,900
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Saturday, Oct. 18
11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)
CW App
1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)
truTV/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
4 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 250
Stages 25/50/94 Laps = 250.04 Miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,651,939
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Sunday, Oct. 19
2 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500
Stages 60/120/188 Laps = 500.08 Miles
Peacock/NBC/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $9,797,935
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass
*All times are Eastern.
Cup Series Highlights
Current Playoff drivers who have previous wins at Talladega include Chase Elliott (2022), Denny Hamlin (2020), Ryan Blaney (2019, 2023), and Joey Logano (2015, 2016).
Team Penske leads in total Playoff wins at Talladega with six victories (2014, 2017, 2019, 2023).
Since the Playoff Era began in 2004, only one driver has won both the Talladega Playoff race and the championship in the same season — Ryan Blaney in 2023.
Current Cup Series Playoff Standings
Denny Hamlin – 4090 (advances with win at Las Vegas)
Kyle Larson – 4086
Christopher Bell – 4071
Chase Briscoe – 4066
William Byron – 4051
Chase Elliott-4043
Joey Logano-4042
Ryan Blaney – 4035
Xfinity Series Highlights
No Xfinity Series driver has won the Talladega Playoff race and gone on to win the championship.
Four teams have drivers in the Round of 8: JR Motorsports (4), Haas Factory Team (2), Joe Gibbs Racing (1) and Richard Childress Racing (1).
Seven different drivers have won the last seven Xfinity Series races at Talladega.
Current Xfinity Series Playoff Standings
Connor Zilisch – 3124
Justin Allgaier – 3086
Jesse Love – 3062
Sam Mayer – 3050
Brandon Jones – 3042
Sheldon Creed – 3029
Carson Kvapil – 3028
Sammy Smith – 3026
Truck Series Highlights
Corey Heim and Layne Riggs have won the last nine Truck Series races, a first in the series’ history.
Drivers aged 25 or younger won 18 races this season. It’s the most ever in a single Truck Series season.
Six of the last seven races at Talladega were won with a last lap pass.
Current Truck Series Playoff Standings
Corey Heim – 3122 (advances with win at Charlotte)
Tyler Ankrum – 3051 points
Daniel Hemric – 3051 points
Rajah Caruth- 3050 points
Layne Riggs – 3049 points
Ty Majeski – 3048 points
Grant Enfinger – 3046 points
Kaden Honeycutt – 3046 points