NASCAR at Talladega Weekend Schedule and Highlights

With only three races remaining, the 2025 NASCAR season is building toward an intense finish. The unpredictable Talladega Superspeedway is up next, followed by the short-track fight at Martinsville.

And finally, the showdown at Phoenix Raceway, where the 2025 champions will be crowned.

Talladega Weekend Schedule

Friday, Oct. 17

12:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

Single Vehicle /1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)

4 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225

Stages 20/40/85 Laps = 226.1 Miles

FOX/SiriusXM

Purse: $782,900

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Oct. 18

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)

CW App

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)

truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 250

Stages 25/50/94 Laps = 250.04 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,651,939

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Oct. 19

2 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500

Stages 60/120/188 Laps = 500.08 Miles

Peacock/NBC/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $9,797,935

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.

Cup Series Highlights

Current Playoff drivers who have previous wins at Talladega include Chase Elliott (2022), Denny Hamlin (2020), Ryan Blaney (2019, 2023), and Joey Logano (2015, 2016).

Team Penske leads in total Playoff wins at Talladega with six victories (2014, 2017, 2019, 2023).

Since the Playoff Era began in 2004, only one driver has won both the Talladega Playoff race and the championship in the same season — Ryan Blaney in 2023.

Current Cup Series Playoff Standings

Denny Hamlin – 4090 (advances with win at Las Vegas)

Kyle Larson – 4086

Christopher Bell – 4071

Chase Briscoe – 4066

William Byron – 4051

Chase Elliott-4043

Joey Logano-4042

Ryan Blaney – 4035

Xfinity Series Highlights

No Xfinity Series driver has won the Talladega Playoff race and gone on to win the championship.

Four teams have drivers in the Round of 8: JR Motorsports (4), Haas Factory Team (2), Joe Gibbs Racing (1) and Richard Childress Racing (1).

Seven different drivers have won the last seven Xfinity Series races at Talladega.

Current Xfinity Series Playoff Standings

Connor Zilisch – 3124

Justin Allgaier – 3086

Jesse Love – 3062

Sam Mayer – 3050

Brandon Jones – 3042

Sheldon Creed – 3029

Carson Kvapil – 3028

Sammy Smith – 3026

Truck Series Highlights

Corey Heim and Layne Riggs have won the last nine Truck Series races, a first in the series’ history.

Drivers aged 25 or younger won 18 races this season. It’s the most ever in a single Truck Series season.

Six of the last seven races at Talladega were won with a last lap pass.

Current Truck Series Playoff Standings

Corey Heim – 3122 (advances with win at Charlotte)

Tyler Ankrum – 3051 points

Daniel Hemric – 3051 points

Rajah Caruth- 3050 points

Layne Riggs – 3049 points

Ty Majeski – 3048 points

Grant Enfinger – 3046 points

Kaden Honeycutt – 3046 points