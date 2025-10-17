Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup PR
The YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, October 19th.

Michael McDowell captured the pole on October 5, 2024, with a lap of 183.063 MPH (52.310 secs.) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led five times for 19 laps and triumphantly drove his way to Victory Lane after he edged Brad Keselowski in a photo finish during an overtime shootout to win the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 6, 2024.

Track & Race Information for the YellaWood 500

Season Race #: 34 of 36 (10-19-25)
The Purse: $9,797,935
Race Length: 188 laps / 500.08 miles
Track Size: 2.66 miles
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 33 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 33 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 16.5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 4,300 feet
Backstretch Length: 4,000 feet

Time

October 19 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Stages

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 60 laps (each)
Final Stage Length: 68 laps

NCS 2025 top-8 in the Playoff standings at Talladega

RankDriverRacesPolesWinsTop 5Top 10DNFsAverage FinishDriver Rating
1Denny Hamlin39121117616.780.9
2Kyle Larson21003562178.0
3Christopher Bell112013320.969.5
4Chase Briscoe90012116.268.5
5William Byron150057313.786.3
6Chase Elliott192269314.188.9
7Joey Logano33039111019.588.4
8Ryan Blaney220368616.988.3

Who and what should you look out for at the Talladega Superspeedway?

Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott lead all active NCS drivers in poles at Talladega Superspeedway with two each. Elliott is the youngest series Talladega pole winner on May 1, 2016, at 20 years, 5 months, 3 days.

In seven starts, Austin Cindric leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position at Talladega with a 9.714. Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in starts with 40. Top five in active Talladega starts: Kyle Busch (40), Denny Hamlin (39), Brad Keselowski (33), Joey Logano (33), and Michael McDowell (29).

RankActive DriversAverage Start# Races
1Austin Cindric9.7147
2Chase Elliott11.31619
3Ryan Blaney11.86422
4Ty Gibbs12.56
5Brad Keselowski12.72733
6Christopher Bell12.72711
7William Byron1315
8Austin Dillon14.12524
9Joey Logano14.54533
10Denny Hamlin14.76939

Fifteenth of the 112 NCS races at Talladega have been won from the pole or first starting position, and Denny Hamlin is the most recent on October 4, 2020. The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Talladega is 34th, by Hamlin in the 2014 spring race.

Active Talladega Race WinnersWinsSeasons
Brad Keselowski62021, ’17, ’16, ’14, ’12, ’09
Ryan Blaney32023, ’20, ’19
Joey Logano32018, ’16, ’15
Kyle Busch22023, ’08
Ricky Stenhouse Jr22024, ’17
Chase Elliott22022, ’19
Denny Hamlin22020, ’14
Austin Cindric12025
Tyler Reddick12024
Ross Chastain12022
Bubba Wallace12021

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

