The YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, October 19th.

Michael McDowell captured the pole on October 5, 2024, with a lap of 183.063 MPH (52.310 secs.) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led five times for 19 laps and triumphantly drove his way to Victory Lane after he edged Brad Keselowski in a photo finish during an overtime shootout to win the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 6, 2024.

Track & Race Information for the YellaWood 500

Season Race #: 34 of 36 (10-19-25)

The Purse: $9,797,935

Race Length: 188 laps / 500.08 miles

Track Size: 2.66 miles

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 33 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 33 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 16.5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 4,300 feet

Backstretch Length: 4,000 feet

Time

October 19 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Stages

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 60 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 68 laps

NCS 2025 top-8 in the Playoff standings at Talladega

Rank Driver Races Poles Wins Top 5 Top 10 DNFs Average Finish Driver Rating 1 Denny Hamlin 39 1 2 11 17 6 16.7 80.9 2 Kyle Larson 21 0 0 3 5 6 21 78.0 3 Christopher Bell 11 2 0 1 3 3 20.9 69.5 4 Chase Briscoe 9 0 0 1 2 1 16.2 68.5 5 William Byron 15 0 0 5 7 3 13.7 86.3 6 Chase Elliott 19 2 2 6 9 3 14.1 88.9 7 Joey Logano 33 0 3 9 11 10 19.5 88.4 8 Ryan Blaney 22 0 3 6 8 6 16.9 88.3

Who and what should you look out for at the Talladega Superspeedway?

Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott lead all active NCS drivers in poles at Talladega Superspeedway with two each. Elliott is the youngest series Talladega pole winner on May 1, 2016, at 20 years, 5 months, 3 days.

In seven starts, Austin Cindric leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position at Talladega with a 9.714. Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in starts with 40. Top five in active Talladega starts: Kyle Busch (40), Denny Hamlin (39), Brad Keselowski (33), Joey Logano (33), and Michael McDowell (29).

Rank Active Drivers Average Start # Races 1 Austin Cindric 9.714 7 2 Chase Elliott 11.316 19 3 Ryan Blaney 11.864 22 4 Ty Gibbs 12.5 6 5 Brad Keselowski 12.727 33 6 Christopher Bell 12.727 11 7 William Byron 13 15 8 Austin Dillon 14.125 24 9 Joey Logano 14.545 33 10 Denny Hamlin 14.769 39

Fifteenth of the 112 NCS races at Talladega have been won from the pole or first starting position, and Denny Hamlin is the most recent on October 4, 2020. The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Talladega is 34th, by Hamlin in the 2014 spring race.