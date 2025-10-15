TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Talladega Superspeedway 2

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Talladega Superspeedway

October 17-19, 2025

Now officially aligned in the Round of Eight, all three NASCAR national touring series will head to Alabama to take on arguably the biggest wild card stop of the playoffs – Talladega Superspeedway.

Fresh on the heels of a strong points day, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson will carry that momentum with him as he seeks his first career superspeedway victory and an early berth into the Cup Series Championship Four. In the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, the playoff rankings see a strong contingency of three Team Chevy drivers above the cutline in each division heading into the penultimate race of the round.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega:

One year ago, Chevrolet conquered the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway with a tripleheader weekend sweep. Among those triumphs included a playoff upset by Hyak Motorsports’ Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who drove Chevrolet to its 45th all-time win in NASCAR’s top division at the track. The victory added onto Chevrolet’s already stellar showing in the Next Gen era at the Alabama venue – leading its competitors with wins in four of the seven races since the car’s competition debut. Earlier this season, the manufacturer fell just one spot short of a trip to victory lane but proved to be a force to be reckoned with as nine drivers from five different Chevrolet organizations earned top-12 results, including a pair of podium finishes by playoff contenders Kyle Larson and William Byron.

LARSON CONTINUES TO ADD TO THE POINTS BANK

Kyle Larson made one of the biggest climbs up the NASCAR Cup Series playoff rankings – leaving Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the top provisional points position with a 35-point advantage over the cutline. The 33-year-old Elk Grove, California, native turned in a 54-point race to open the Round of Eight – matching race winner, Denny Hamlin, to lead the series. His runner-up finish extended an already stellar performance during the midway point of the postseason with the 2021 champion heading to Talladega Superspeedway with a streak of four-straight top-seven finishes. While luck hasn’t been on his side on superspeedway’s throughout his Cup Series career, Larson has found his footing on the configuration this season. He has earned top-six results in three of the five races on drafting-style tracks, including a runner-up finish at Talladega Superspeedway in April. The finish marked back-to-back top-five finishes at the Alabama venue, with the No. 5 team also tallying a fourth-place result at the track one year ago.



BYRON, ELLIOTT LOOK TO TAP INTO SUPERSPEEDWAY SUCCESS

While a disappointing trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway put William Byron and Chase Elliott in an unfavorable position below the cutline, the Hendrick Motorsports duo will look to tap into their superspeedway success this weekend. This season alone, each driver has earned a victory on a drafting-style track including Byron’s DAYTONA 500 victory and Elliott’s first win of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s Alabama accolades include two trips to victory lane in NASCAR’s top division, including the track’s fall event in 2022 that led him to a berth into the Round of Eight. While still seeking his first Talladega triumph, Byron has yet to finish outside of the top-15 in seven races during the Next Gen era at track. The regular season champion currently sits on a streak of five-straight top-seven results at the Alabama venue, including back-to-back podium appearances in the past two races.



TEAM CHEVY TRIO BOOSTS DOUBLE-DIGIT POINTS CUSHION

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, three Team Chevy playoff drivers cashed in on a strong points result to find themselves sitting above the playoff cutline with a double-digit cushion heading into the Talladega race weekend. The JR Motorsports pairing of Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier rounded out the podium in Las Vegas to not only maintain their one-two playoff positions, but further build onto their points lead to now 82-points (Zilisch) and 44-points (Allgaier) above the cutline. Making the biggest move up the rankings was Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love, who turned a two-point deficit to a 20-point advantage over the bubble heading to the track that delivered his first career Xfinity Series win.

Love Tallies Impressive Talladega Stats:

While most drivers look at superspeedways as a wild card, Jesse Love sees this weekend as the perfect opportunity to solidify his first career Championship Four appearance. The 20-year-old Menlo Park, California, native is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner, with his first coming at Talladega Superspeedway in April 2024. Love’s Talladega resume sees a front-row qualifying effort and results no worse than sixth in each of his three starts at the track. In the spring, the Richard Childress Racing driver secured the pole position en route to top-two finishes in each stage, 50 laps led and a third-place finish.

Love has proven to be well-versed in the art of superspeedway racing throughout his short NASCAR career. In five races on drafting-style tracks this season, the Team Chevy driver has earned a victory (Daytona – Feb.), two poles and four top-six finishes. Destined to be a frontrunner in Saturday’s race, an early Championship Four berth is very much in reach.



ENFINGER EYES CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR POTENTIAL

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff rankings are closer than ever with just a single-digit points margin separating the seven title contenders vying for the three remaining Championship Four spots. Heading into the Talladega race weekend, the Bowtie brigade occupies each of those three positions with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Tyler Ankrum in second and Daniel Hemric in third, as well as Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth who sits in the fourth and final provisional points position.

While he might be sitting on the outside looking in, CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger is no stranger to playoff pressure and a trip to his home track of Talladega Superspeedway might just be what he needs to punch his ticket into the title-deciding race. The 40-year-old Fairhope, Alabama, native is a two-time Truck Series winner at Talladega, with his most recent coming one year ago that led him to his third career Championship Four appearance. This season, the Truck Series has only participated in two drafting-style races – both of which ended in top-10 results for Enfinger and the No. 9 team.



PINK CORVETTE STINGRAY PACE CAR TO HIGHLIGHT 2025 ‘MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN

This season, Chevrolet celebrates 15 years of supporting the American Cancer Society and its ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative with the return of a specially-themed pink Corvette Stingray that will serve as the official pace vehicle for two NASCAR Cup Series races this month, including this weekend in Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Once again helping drive donations for the initiative, every caution lap the pink Corvette Stingray completes in Sunday’s race will generate a donation of $500 (up to $25,000). A special addition has been added to this year’s campaign with Chevrolet also pledging to donate an additional $1,500 (up to $25,000) for each Team Chevy driver that earns a top-10 finish in the two participating events.

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 33 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 14

Poles: 11

Laps Led: 3,573

Top-Fives: 61

Top-10s: 135

Stage Wins: 25

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 24

Poles: 19

Laps Led: 3,585

Top-Fives: 101

Top-10s: 196

Stage Wins: 45

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 22 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 939

Top-Fives: 46

Top-10s: 102

Stage Wins: 7



BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will serve as the official pace vehicle for the tripleheader weekend at Talladega Superspeedway:

NASCAR Cup Series: Specially-themed pink Corvette Stingray in support of the American Cancer Society and its ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Silverado RST

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Silverado RST

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – two wins (2017 & 2024)

Kyle Busch – two wins (2023 & 2008)

Chase Elliott – two wins (2022 & 2019)

Ross Chastain – one win (2022)

· In 112 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Talladega Superspeedway, Chevrolet has recorded 45 victories – four of which have come during the Next Gen era to lead its manufacturer competitors.

· Chevrolet holds a winning percentage of 68.4 percent in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway with 26 wins in 38 races. The manufacturer enters the weekend with 12-straight NXS wins at the Alabama venue – a streak that dates back to the April 2018 event.

· Chevrolet has earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in 14 of the 33 points-paying races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 141 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 66 victories – a winning percentage of 46.8%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 880 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

FOR THE FANS:

· Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Talladega Superspeedway, which features a variety of Chevrolet vehicles including: 2026 Tahoe Z7, 2026 Silverado 1500 ZR2, Trax Activ, Traverse RS, Silverado 2500 HD, Silverado EV, Equinox EV, Corvette Z06 and a Chase Elliott No. 9 Show Car.

· Fans will also have access to a special showing of the Eagle Lunar Terrain Vehicle.

GM brings three areas of expertise to the Lunar Dawn team: electrification, autonomous vehicle technology and chassis development.

GM’s expertise in electric vehicle technology will leverage EV performance, quality and durability synergies from its experience back on Earth to applications on the Moon.

GM’s ongoing work on autonomous vehicles technology is being applied to the rover and to its unique environment.

Team Chevy Driver Appearances at the Display:

Friday, October 17

Rajah Caruth: 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Daniel Hemric & Connor Mosack: 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Grant Enfinger: 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Corey LaJoie: 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Andres Perez, Bayley Currey & Matt Mills: 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Saturday, October 18

Carson Kvapil: 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Sammy Smith & Connor Zilisch: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Jeb Burton: 9:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Justin Allgaier: 12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Nick Sanchez: 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 19

Shane van Gisbergen: 9:20 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.

Justin Haley: 9:35 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Kyle Larson: 9:50 a.m. – 10:05 a.m.

Chase Elliott: 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

William Byron: 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

Friday, October 17: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 18: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 19: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs Round of Eight: Race Two

YellaWood 500

Sunday, October 19, at 2 p.m. ET

(NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Playoffs Round of Eight: Race Two

United Rentals 250

Saturday, October 18, at 4 p.m. ET

(CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Playoffs Round of Eight: Race Two

Love’s RV Stop 225

Friday, October 17, 4 p.m. ET

(FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

How do you approach Talladega?

“Talladega is such a wild-card. You truly have no idea how it’s going to go for you. You can be the fastest car but that doesn’t guarantee you’ll win. You need to be a little bit lucky to avoid the accidents so you can even have a shot at winning at the end. There really hasn’t been a pattern for me at this track. I’ve won it from a last lap pass to ending up wrecked making a high-risk move for position, you just truly don’t know what is going to happen. That’s why the fans like it so much, you just never know who is going to win.”

Your car has a little bit different look this weekend.

“I hope I’m going so fast that it’s hard to see me with the Busch Light Hunting scheme. Busch Light does a great job with their specialty schemes, and I can’t think of a better track to run a Hunting scheme than Talladega. I had fun shooting content in the woods for it. “

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What’s Talladega Superspeedway like compared to Daytona International Speedway?

“Talladega Superspeedway is a big speedway, a fast place, with a lot of space. You get four wide, five wide, and you’ve got to be really on point with your spotter. You’ve got to give you good, clear communication during the race. It does race a lot differently than Daytona International Speedway because of how wide the track is. Daytona’s a little rougher, but as the years have gone on, Talladega has started to develop a couple of places that can be trouble spots on the track.”

Do you look at Talladega Superspeedway as an opportunity or challenge?

“Talladega Superspeedway is an opportunity for the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet team. Speedway racing can be tough sometimes and you can be on either side of the thought process going into it. But it does shake up the Playoffs with being where it’s at in the Round of 8. It’s anybody’s game. There are certain guys who rise to the top even at superspeedways, though.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Larson on returning to Talladega Superspeedway:

“Hopefully we can go to Talladega and do what we’ve done on superspeedways for a while now by scoring stage points and get good finishes by getting to the checkered flag like we have been doing this year. We’ll just try to execute again; have a good points day at Talladega and be in a good position heading into Martinsville (Speedway).”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

You’ve been impressive on superspeedways throughout your career. What is the key to being successful at a track like Talladega?

“I have just always really enjoyed superspeedway racing. I’m not sure why that is, but it has just come easier to me and fits my style of racing better. I try to be very patient in the car, wait for the right moment to make the pass and I think that’s why I tend to do better on the bigger tracks. Talladega and Daytona are really just tracks that test your patience. You want to go and be at the front but you know that anything can happen at any moment. It’s a balance of knowing what is needed to get to the front but making it to the end. The Spire cars have been really good at superspeedways this year and I think we can continue that this weekend.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The racing has changed a lot at Talladega. Going into this Fall race, how do you race at Talladega now, compared to years past?

“You run them more part throttle now more than you ever have before. The fuel mileage game, and the saving of the fuel, and things like that. Trying to get yourself into that leap-frog strategy. It seems like everybody is doing that, where you want to spend the least amount of time on pit road to pick off spots, because it seems like it is more difficult to pass. When the first two lanes, the bottom lane and the middle lane lets call it, when they are sitting there side-by-side saving fuel, the third lane can open up and go more throttle on and make up some time and get the third lane going. But then once the bottom lane and middle lane are wide open, there is no top lane. The bottom just gets too fast, and the top is too far around. You don’t see enough of that speed gain down the backstretch coming off the banking to give you that the propel forward and making up rows, so it’s tougher to pass. When you come down towards the last 10 laps, eight laps, six laps, everybody is scared to pull out of line because you know if you pull out of line, and no one goes with you, you are literally going to pull back to last. So it seems like everybody is a bit more scared to take that chance, and don’t want to take that chance to drop backwards. So they just all stay in line, until they can literally see they checkered flag out of their windshield, and then they all go crazy, and that’s about when the wrecking ensues. So try to miss that one.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Elliott on Talladega Superspeedway:

“I don’t see anyone being a standout. Everybody’s just really close and whoever gets themselves in a good spot and positions themselves well and has some good fortune, you know, is going to have a good day.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Byron on Talladega Superspeedway:

“Obviously last weekend didn’t end the way we hoped. We were going to be in a good position for the rest of this round and that shows how quickly things can change. Talladega is where anything and everything can happen and change quickly. We would like to collect stage points but also strategy will be big when it comes to fuel. Plus, you don’t want to put yourself in a situation where your race could end early all because you pushed too hard for stage points. It’s going to be a very fine balance and all we can do is execute and see where the chips fall at the end.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’m excited to head to Talladega again this weekend with Jack Link’s on the car. Last year’s win was huge for our team and it’s one of those moments you don’t forget. I’m hoping we can get the #47 back in victory lane this year.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bowman on going to Talladega Superspeedway:

“Talladega is unpredictable and all about survival. A lot of it is mental as well. You have to be mentally sharp throughout the whole race and especially towards the end when it gets hectic. We had a decent finish last weekend at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) and hopefully we can keep that momentum going.”

Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

“Talladega is definitely one of my favorites,” he said. “I have a really good track record there with top-five finishes in Xfinity, and multiple Cup Series top-10 finishes. I feel like I know what I need to do behind the wheel to execute, or to at least position myself to leverage the draft and make moves. From there, it’s a matter of seeing what happens. Sometimes all you can do is put yourself in position and hope that it works.

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

How do you balance being aggressive while racing for the win and not ruining a playoff contenders’ day?

“When it comes to playoff contenders, you do think about them at most of the races, but not Talladega. There’s just no way of actually doing that, because you can’t help what’s going to happen at Talladega. That’s actually one of the less stressful races because of that. You can’t control the big one, when it’s going to happen, or who it’s going to take. So, for us, we don’t have any pressure but to go there and try to win the race. So, it’s low pressure and low stress going into it. We’re not in a spot where we have to worry about the cutoff. We’re not in a spot where we’re worried about points. We can just go and try to run up front and win the race.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Spire Motorsports as a whole has been strong on superspeedways this year. What have you learned since the season opener at Daytona that you can apply in Sunday’s race?

“For me, I think I’ve gotten more comfortable with pushing for position during a superspeedway race. I had always been so worried about just making it to the end and staying out of trouble, and learned early this year that if I wanted a shot at a win that just wasn’t going to work. We had a good run at Talladega earlier this year and if all goes right, we should be able to knock out a top five.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What do you think about Talladega?

“It’s crazy and very different than a traditional oval. We are doing 320 kilometers in a pack of 40 cars. It’s amazing how fast we are going, all squeezed together. Talladega is one of the most difficult races that we do. Hopefully this weekend we can prove that we are getting better at that (superspeedway racing) too and get a good result.”

There are only ovals left on the schedule this season. Is there a certain oval you like the best?

“I like the challenge of all of them. I like how different they all are. The intermediates, they look the same shape on paper, but when you go there, they all drive so differently. I really like the challenge of finding all the little integrities on the track and what makes the cars work.”

You have received massive amounts of support from the people of New Zealand, and even Australia this season. How special is that to you?

“The support I’ve gotten coming over here (United States) has been great! As I always say, when New Zealanders or Aussies go overseas, the support we get is amazing. It’s in all different series, like IndyCar, Formula 1 and Formula E, it’s so cool to see the support we get and it’s really appreciated. Every track I go to, there are always some Kiwis or Aussies there to support me. It’s really special.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

You have been able to run inside the top-10 consistently in recent races at Talladega. Does that make you optimistic about this weekend?

“The racing at Talladega can get so crazy but it’s a lot of fun when you can stay

out of trouble and have a good day. We’ve been able to do that quite a bit in

the last few races there. It was an up-and-down day for our team in the spring

race. I thought our car had speed, but we needed to improve the balance. Our

guys on pit road executed well when it counted the most late in the race.

Everyone at Trackhouse does a great job preparing our Freeway Insurance

Chevrolet and ECR gives us great engines, especially at Talladega and Daytona.

I certainly think we can have another strong run this weekend.”

Do you like racing at Talladega?

“I love Talladega. At first, I really didn’t like superspeedway racing but the

more I did it the more I started to enjoy it. We have been so close so many

times on the superspeedway. One of these days we are going to win one of these

races and I hope it is Sunday.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

How do you approach Talladega since it is such a wild card race?

“A lot of times you don’t have much to control at Talladega. A lot of things that happen at those types of tracks that are out of your control, so you just have to do what you can to put yourself in the right spots. But sometimes what you think is the right spot can easily turn out to be the wrong spot, and you find yourself in trouble.”

You enter Talladega 82 points above the cutline. Is there comfort being that far above the elimination line?

“Plus 82 is not bad. It could be a lot worse for sure. Having another win sticker on this car definitely would have been better.”



