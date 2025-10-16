Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Benebone Ford Team

Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes

YellaWood 500

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Event: Race 36 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-miles)

#of Laps: 188

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith faces the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the second time this season. Smith has shown real strength on drafting style tracks this year, highlighted by his first career Cup Series pole at Talladega in the spring, where he led five laps, and finished 19th. At Atlanta-1 he placed 11th and at Atlanta-2 he led five laps and finished seventh.

Benebone, a leading USA brand of durable dog toys, will join Smith for the 188-lap race in a returning scheme featuring Smith’s dogs, Roxy and Kygo. This weekend’s race marks the final primary race for Benebone on the No. 38 this season. Benebone will be in the Talladega Fan Zone this weekend and is excited to meet NASCAR fans and their pups. Swing by to sample Roxy and Kygo’s favorite made-in-USA, durable dog chew toy. For more information, visit www.benebone.com.

“We have some unfinished business at Talladega,” said Smith. “This race has been circled on our calendar because we know we have what it takes to win—but it also takes near-perfect execution to make it happen. You’re constantly thinking about your next move while staying aggressive to work your way to the front. It definitely takes a lot, but we’re ready for it. Hopefully, we can bring home another pole—and a checkered flag to go with it.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT BENEBONE

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people. They help us live healthier and happier lives. Our simple mission is to make life a little bit better for dogs and their humans. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and giving back. For more information, visit www.benebone.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.