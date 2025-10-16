Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Benebone Ford Team
Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes
YellaWood 500
Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Event: Race 36 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-miles)
#of Laps: 188
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith faces the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the second time this season. Smith has shown real strength on drafting style tracks this year, highlighted by his first career Cup Series pole at Talladega in the spring, where he led five laps, and finished 19th. At Atlanta-1 he placed 11th and at Atlanta-2 he led five laps and finished seventh.
Benebone, a leading USA brand of durable dog toys, will join Smith for the 188-lap race in a returning scheme featuring Smith’s dogs, Roxy and Kygo. This weekend’s race marks the final primary race for Benebone on the No. 38 this season. Benebone will be in the Talladega Fan Zone this weekend and is excited to meet NASCAR fans and their pups. Swing by to sample Roxy and Kygo’s favorite made-in-USA, durable dog chew toy. For more information, visit www.benebone.com.
“We have some unfinished business at Talladega,” said Smith. “This race has been circled on our calendar because we know we have what it takes to win—but it also takes near-perfect execution to make it happen. You’re constantly thinking about your next move while staying aggressive to work your way to the front. It definitely takes a lot, but we’re ready for it. Hopefully, we can bring home another pole—and a checkered flag to go with it.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT BENEBONE
At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people. They help us live healthier and happier lives. Our simple mission is to make life a little bit better for dogs and their humans. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and giving back. For more information, visit www.benebone.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.