Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – NCTS Talladega Post-Race Quotes

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Love’s RV Stops 225 – Talladega Superspeedway

Friday, October 17, 2025

Ford Finishing Results:

3rd – Ty Majeski

5th – Layne Riggs

7th – Matt Crafton

16th – Ben Rhodes

20th – Frankie Muniz

22nd – Chandler Smith

23rd – Luke Fenhaus

24th – Josh Reaume

27th – Tyler Tomassi

29th – Jake Garcia

30th – Jason White

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 34 Love’s RV Stops Ford F-150 – GIVEN TODAY’S CHALLENGES, A TOP-FIVE MUST BE A GOOD RESULT FOR YOU? “For sure. We had the speed to run in front all day. That early incident with the No. 38 was just a bad push. He was trying to help me all he could. And I really thought we could get some good points in stage two until the left front tire went down, but thankfully the caution came out right after that. I feel like we had the speed to grab stage points for sure, but in the end a fifth-place finish so we’re not in a great spot but also not in a bad spot.” ARE YOU CONFIDENT IN MARTINSVILLE GIVEN THE SUCCESS YOU’VE HAD ON THOSE TRACKS? “I feel good. I’m not quite sure about the points and who we have to outrun throughout the day, but I’ve put in about six weeks at sim time at Ford Racing. That’s the most time I’ve spent on a race track all year. Everyone thinks we should be strong at Martinsville, but that’s been the short track we’ve struggled at the most. So we’re going with something different than we have been with in the past and looking to gamble a little bit.” DO YOU CONCERN YOURSELF WITH THE SPECIFIC POINT SCENARIOS DURING A RACE? “Yeah, in a place like this, you can kind of play it a little bit, but I didn’t hear a single thing about points all day. I had no clue where I was. They just said whether I was in a good spot or a bad spot. Going to a place like Martinsville, if we can qualify in the top three and run up there all day, I’ll be content.” WHEN THE CRASH PANEL WAS KNOCKED OUT, DID YOU ASK FOR THAT OR WAS IT TOO HOT?” “It was just way too hot. The headers were right there, and the water bottle got hot over the next few laps. I told the guys it was not a can we fix this thing, it was more of a we need to fix this because I couldn’t finish the race like that.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Soda Sense Ford F-150 – HOW WAS YOUR DAY? “We had all kinds of damage from the lap five incident with the 9 truck and we were mostly playing catch-up all day. The Fords executed really well on that green flag pit stop and I was able to get some track position after that exchange and was thankfully able to keep it for the rest of the day. That’s really what flipped our day right-side up and we weathered the storm there for that third place finish.” WHERE DOES YOUR CONFIDENCE SIT IN THE POINTS HEADING INTO MARTINSVILLE? “In my head I was thinking that if we could be within five or ten points of the cut line, I’d at least have a shot at pointing my way in, and coincidentally that’s just where we sit. So I’m certainly not out of it, and we got to go to Martinsville and execute really well. There’s no reason why you can’t do that on a short track.”