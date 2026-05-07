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North Wilkesboro Speedway Blends Heritage and Hospitality With New ‘47 Reserve’ at Window World 450

By Official Release
2 Minute Read
  • Decorated with a historical nod to its heritage as one of NASCAR’s original race tracks, North Wilkesboro Speedway will debut the new 47 Reserve corporate hospitality area at the July 19 Window World 450
  • 47 Reserve race day hospitality packages include reserved tables for eight guests in an exclusive air-conditioned special-event space with food, beverage and flat-screen televisions; eight frontstretch tickets; eight pre-race track passes; four VIP parking passes and eight limited-edition 47 Reserve hats
  • Priced affordably at $3,500, tables will sell out quickly. Businesses are encouraged to contact sales@northwilkesborospeedway.com
  • Editor’s Note: High-resolution logos & photos can be obtained HERE.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 7, 2026) – North Wilkesboro Speedway is introducing a new premium hospitality area, 47 Reserve, for the July 19 Window World 450. Located just behind the grandstands, the special-event space features a rustic design that honors the venue’s history as one of NASCAR’s earliest tracks. North Wilkesboro Speedway first opened in 1947, and this summer’s race will mark the first NASCAR Cup Series points race in nearly 30 years.

Each 47 Reserve hospitality package includes a reserved table for eight guests; eight frontstretch grandstand tickets; eight pre-race track passes with stage-front access to the Sawyer Brown concert and driver introductions; four VIP parking passes and a limited-edition hat for each guest. The new 47 Reserve special event space will include food and non-alcoholic beverages, a cash bar, flat-screen TVs to follow the on-track action and appearances by drivers and other industry personalities.

47 Reserve will accommodate up to 224 guests, is located near the main entrance and pairs rustic character with upscale amenities, honoring the heritage of North Wilkesboro Speedway. The venue traces its roots to 1947, hosting stock car races before NASCAR was formally established in 1948. The speedway’s first NASCAR race followed in October 1949, won by Bob Flock.

Wilkes County, long known as the “Moonshine Capital of the World,” played a key role in the sport’s origins. Early drivers like Junior Johnson honed their skills while modifying cars to outrun law enforcement, later bringing those same machines to the track to compete—laying the groundwork for organized stock car racing at North Wilkesboro.

Available on race day to guests in 47 Reserve, the Call Family Distillery’s exclusive 47 Reserve Bourbon honors that legacy. Bold yet smooth, it’s a toast to perseverance, heritage, and the enduring soul of North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Packages are priced at $3,500 for eight people and can be purchased by emailing sales@northwilkesborospeedway.com.

Window World 450 race-week ticket packages, individual event day tickets and camping can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com.

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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