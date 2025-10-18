XFINITY Series PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | United Rentals 250

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevrolet

Start: 3rd
Stage 1 Finish: 16th
Stage 2 Finish: 4th
Finish: 4th

Christian Eckes qualified third for the United Rentals 250, his best qualifying effort of the season. He battled in the top five for the majority of the opening stage, ultimately playing it safe and finishing 16th. Following a late caution in Stage 2, Eckes pitted before restarting 14th with two laps remaining. He drove up to fourth where he finished Stage 2. Eckes topped off with fuel during the second stage break, before starting the final stage on the first row, outside teammate, Daniel Dye. As the field went into overtime following a late-race wreck, Eckes was second coming through the tri-oval on the final lap, ultimately crossing the line fourth in a thrilling finish.

“Our No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevy was really good all day. I thought we had a shot at it there at the end, but it just didn’t pan out for us. I hate it for our team, but we can’t be too mad at fourth place.” – Christian Eckes

No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Start: 15th
Stage 1 Finish: 11th
Stage 2 Finish: 9th
Finish: 25th

Daniel Dye qualified 15th for the United Rentals 250. Fighting a slightly free-handling No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet throughout the opening stage, Dye finished 11th. Following a late caution in Stage 2, Dye pitted for four tires and fuel, before restarting 15th behind teammate, Christian Eckes. He went on to finish ninth and stayed out during the second stage break, taking over the lead to start the final stage. Dye worked with his teammate throughout the final stage, until an overtime-inducing wreck collected Dye, ending his night early. He was scored 25th.

“Our No. 10 Champion Container Chevy was fast, and I felt like we did a good job all day executing as a team. It felt good to lead a couple laps coming to the final stage. Unfortunately, once everything got crazy there at the end, it didn’t shake out for us.” – Daniel Dye

No. 11 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 12th
Stage 1 Finish: 36th
Stage 2 Finish: 36th
Finish: 36th

Brenden Queen qualified 12th for the United Rentals 250. Queen was an innocent bystander in a lap-14 crash that ended his race early. He was relegated to a 36th-place finish.

“Not how we hoped our race would end. It seemed like I was in the middle of three wide for most of the first stage there. I felt like we were doing a good job maintaining, and the next thing I know we had nowhere to go and were running into the No. 00 when he was in the wall. The last thing I want to do is wreck the racecar, so it’s tough, but I’m super proud of this Kaulig Racing group and the speed we had in our No. 11 Action Industries Chevy.” – Brenden Queen  

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
RCR NXS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Talladega Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:51
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Hill wins the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway
01:48
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Ruggiero captures first Craftsman Truck Series win at Talladega Superspeedway
01:26

Latest articles

RCR NXS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Official Release -
Austin Hill and the No. 2 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Capture Fourth Win of 2025 to Back Up Spring Talladega Superspeedway Victory
Read more

Hill wins the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

Angie Campbell -
Austin Hill led 40 of the 100 laps and held on to win Saturday's crash-filled NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more

TOYOTA DRIVERS INVOLVED IN MULTIPLE INCIDENTS IN XFINITY RACE AT TALLADEGA

Official Release -
Aric Almirola was the top-finishing Toyota driver in 24th-place after all the GR Supra drivers were involved in accidents during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Talladega Xfinity Series Post-Race Quotes

Official Release -
An early race incident at Talladega Superspeedway had a major impact on Ford’s hopes for a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category