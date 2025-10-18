RCR NXS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Top-10 Finish at Talladega Superspeedway to Keep Them in Championship Hunt

Finish: 10th

Start: 1st

Points: 3rd

“We had to pit for fuel heading into the overtime finish. We’ll never know if it was the right decision or not, but the engine was sputtering so we felt like we had to be safe. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to make a lap without being towed back to pit road. I’m honestly surprised and shocked that the No. 21 had more in the tank than we did because I saved as much gas as I’ve ever saved at a speedway race. We packed it full of fuel from the start. It does kind of stink because I thought we had as good of a car as the No. 21. I think he was more aggressive than I was most of the race today. I let him do a little bit better of a job, but obviously we have a job to do. We didn’t need to beat ourselves today, and we put ourselves in a good spot heading into Martinsville Speedway, 40 points to the good. We’ll focus on earning stage points there and putting us in a good position to battle for a championship in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 2 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Capture Fourth Win of 2025 to Back Up Spring Talladega Superspeedway Victory

Finish: 1st

Start: 5th

Points: 9th

“I wasn’t that nervous about running out of fuel on the final restart. Crew chief Chad Haney said we should have two and a half gallons, and I knew I was saving fuel leading the race. We slowed the pace down a lot leading the pack. Nobody was making a move, and I said well, if we get a late-race caution here I will save some more. So I thought that we were going to be close, but I thought that we would make it. I started having fuel pressure issues, so I dropped down to the apron of the track and came up. That’s why I chose the bottom, but really the bottom had been good all day. Man, I cannot thank everyone enough on this No. 21 Chevrolet team, everyone at RCR and the strong ECR engines we have. I would not want to have anything else under the hood. This win means so much with how the last part of my season has gone, and getting knocked out of the NASCAR Playoffs. I knew that I was still in the Owner’s Championship, and that’s one thing I want to do for Richard Childress – get him an Owner’s Championship. If I can’t get the Driver’s Championship, I can at least try to get the Owner’s Championship for RCR. It’s always fun to race at these superspeedways, and to win at Talladega Superspeedway back-to-back in the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet, that’s something very cool.” -Austin Hill