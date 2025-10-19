Beard Motorsports: Anthony Alfredo YellaWood 500 at Talladega Race Recap

BEARD MOTORSPORTS

YellaWood 500

Date: Oct. 19, 2025

Event: YellaWood 500

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway

Format: 188 laps, broken into three stages (60 laps/60 laps/68 laps)

Note: Race extended five laps past its scheduled 160-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Beard Motorsports Finish:

● Anthony Alfredo (Started 38th, Finished 21st / Running, completed 193 of 193)

Notes:

● Anthony Alfredo lined up 38th for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway driving the No. 62 Lil’ DUDE Wipes Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports. He immediately set to work testing the top and bottom lines and determining the best line. He made his first trip to pit road for fuel only on lap 44 when green-flag pit stops started taking place.

● The first stage was interrupted on lap 53 when a multi-car accident unfolded at the front of the field. The No. 62 Chevrolet completely avoided the accident and went on to finish the stage in 29th place.

● After a quick trip to pit road for fuel and tires Alfredo lined up to start the second stage. He quietly went to work and was positioned in the top-10 by lap 70. Eight laps later Alfredo took over the top spot for two laps before settling back into a comfortable pace in the lead pack. He went on to finish the stage in 16th place.

● After a quick trip to pit road for fuel and tires, Alfredo lined up fifth to start the final stage.

● As the laps ticked down during the final stage the intensity picked up. Alfredo calmly maintained a position within the top-10 throughout the opening laps of the stage. Caution waved on lap 167 for a single-car incident and the entire field made what would be the final round of pit stops for the majority of the teams. As Alfredo was making his stop the team was penalized for having too many people over the wall for service. This resulted in the No. 62 Lil’ DUDE Wipes Chevrolet being sent to the rear of the field for the restart. The quick caution resulted in Alfredo losing the draft as the field came back to take the green flag.

● During the next several laps Alfredo managed to stay on the lead lap. Caution waved with two laps to go which allowed the 26-year old to rejoin the pack for the restart. Unfortunately, he was boxed in and unable to leverage the draft to make passes during the last two laps and finished the day in 21st place.

Race Notes:

● Chase Briscoe won the YellaWood 500 to score his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his first at Talladega. His margin of victory over second-place Todd Gilliland was .145 of a second.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 28 laps.

● Only 26 of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Anthony Alfredo, driver of the No. 62 Lil’ DUDE Wipes Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports:

“I really thought we had a shot especially with how that final stage played out. Darren (Shaw) called a great race for the Lil’ DUDE Wipes Chevrolet today. The car was fast and would go when I needed to go so definitely disappointed to finish 21st. But we were fast. We led some laps and again showed just how strong this Beard Motorsports program is. Super proud to be able to drive these cars for Linda and Amie Beard and hope to be able to do more together in the future.”

Next Up:

Beard Motorsports concluded its 2025 campaign with Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega. Plans for the 2026 NASCAR season will be announced at a later date.