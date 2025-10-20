RFK Racing Posts Strong Performances; Displays Speed at Talladega

Keselowski’s Resurgent Second Half Continues with Strong Run

TALLADEGA, AL (October 19, 2025) – All three Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing drivers led laps at Talladega on Sunday in what was as strong performance for the Concord, NC organization. Brad Keselowski pulled together his fourth top 10 in the last six races. Chris Buescher had RFK fans holding their breath in the closing laps, and Ryan Preece continued to impress.

6 Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski entered Sunday’s race seeking his seventh career Talladega victory, and the BuildSubmarines.com Ford looked quite capable of delivering it. Keselowski quickly asserted himself in the three-lane draft after starting 20th. He climbed to seventh by lap five and battled Kyle Busch for the lead. Keselowski took command of the race on lap 39 and appeared poised to collect stage points before a late caution reshuffled the order. He finished Stage One 24th.

In Stage Two, Keselowski and his RFK teammate Chris Buescher drafted together in the high line, consistently running inside the top 10. Synchronized on the track and in pit strategy, they stretched their fuel longer than most, eventually pitting together at lap 110. A caution, however, would again shuffle the running order. While many pitted under yellow, Keselowski stayed out. As the field fanned out on the restart, forming multiple drafting lines, he found himself 20th as the stage ended.

The closing stage saw Keselowski return to form, charging back into the top five with the help of a tight RFK Racing draft featuring Buescher and Ryan Preece. Together, the three ran nose to tail toward the front of the pack. A series of late cautions, however, would shake things up. Each restart brought more intensity. Especially the second to last one before the overtime finish where Keselowski got shuffled to the back. Still, Keselowski remained poised, and in an overtime finish, he finished 10th – his fourth top 10 in the last six races.

“That next to last restart kind of buried us,” Keselowski said. “Otherwise I thought we had a shot to win.”

60 Ryan Preece

Ryan Preece was the top qualifier from the RFK Racing stables this week, posting an impressive fifth place effort. The Trimble Ford demonstrated just how fast it was in the opening stage as Preece immediately established himself at the front pack, skillfully navigating the three-wide draft he ran inside the top five. Preece briefly took the lead on lap 16, showcasing the car’s strength before transitioning to a fuel-conservation mode. After pitting on lap 46 and again under a late caution, Preece closed out the stage in 19th.

In Stage Two, Preece once again positioned himself near the front, restarting fifth before quicky finding some familiar drafting partners. During much of the stage Preece ran in the tire tracks of his RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. Together they held a steady line at the bottom of the racetrack, carefully managing fuel and staying within striking distance of the leader. With a caution near the stage’s end Preece pitted, temporarily giving up track position and finishing the segment 19th.

After pitting between stages, Preece was primed for the final stage and once again joined forces with his teammates in the draft. Restarting ninth, he mirrored Keselowski’s moves in the low groove and worked closely with Buescher as the RFK trio advanced toward the front. A late splash of fuel during a caution ensured he had what he needed for the finish. Preece pushed hard through a tense closing run and an overtime restart to bring home a solid 15th-place finish.

17 Chris Buescher

With the checkers only two laps away, Chris Buescher was in control Sunday – just five miles from victory – in what was clearly a winning car. The fickle nature of Talladega, though, would eventually change things.

From the drop of the green, Buescher took a calculated approach, dropping to the rear to conserve fuel, riding in the draft and keeping his Kroger/Thomas’ High Protein Bagels Ford out of trouble while the field settled in during Stage One. In the closing laps of the segment, he charged forward through the outside lane of a three-wide draft, finishing a solid 12th to set the tone for a strong day ahead.

In Stage Two, Buescher immediately went on the attack, restarting on the front row and taking the lead as soon as the green flag waved. Working closely with teammate Brad Keselowski, the RFK Racing duo drafted together in the high line, running competitively inside the top five. Buescher briefly led before making a stop on lap 110. Despite receiving a pass-through penalty for speeding on pit road, Buescher maintained composure and rebounded to finish the stage 21st.

The closing stage showcased the strength of the Kroger/Thomas’ High Protein Bagels Ford. Buescher once again linked up in a draft near the front of the field. After a late fuel stop, he restarted seventh and swiftly climbed back toward the lead. With seven laps to go, the high line surged and Buescher powered into second place before taking the lead with just two laps remaining. Unfortunately, his race ended in heartbreak when he was spun from behind while leading, relegating him to a 30th-place result.

“We had a really fast Ford and we were up there where we needed to be and just took a bad push down the back there. It ended up being a hard hit,” Buescher said. “The car was really fast and the RFK guys did a great job today. Just the way these things keep going. Ultimately, it was another fast Ford Mustang here. I appreciate the team doing such a good job, and we’ll just try again.”

Up Next:

Martinsville Speedway (Martinsville, VA), Sunday, October 26, 2025, on NBC Sports 2:00pm ET

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass 300 wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content, and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.