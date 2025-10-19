Kaulig Racing Race Recap | YellaWood 500

No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 29th

Stage 1 Finish: 32nd

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 20th

For the final superspeedway race of the 2025 season, Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet team started the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway from the 29th position. With a fast Chevrolet, Dillon quickly maneuvered his was in to the top 20. Managing the draft and lane selection, Dillon was able to stay out of trouble, lead two laps midway through the race and with routine stops throughout the event, crossed the finish line in 20th following an overtime finish.



No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Camaro ZL1

Start: 34th

Stage 1 Finish: 35th

Stage 2 Finish: 35th

Finish: 37th

AJ Allmendinger qualified 34th for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. To start off the race, Allmendinger maintained position in the back of the pack to avoid getting caught up in a potential wreck. As the No. 16 got closer to making their first fuel only pit stop of the day, Allmendinger made his way to the bottom lane, coming to pit road on lap 46, one lap sooner than they had originally planned. The team fueled the car and crew chief, Trent Owens, assured the team the strategy would still play out. Once pit stops cycled through, Allmendinger was leading the top lane of the pack, eventually leading the field by managing pushes from both the top and bottom lane. On lap 52, Allmendinger was running the bottom lane when he was hit by a competitor from the top lane, sending him into the outside wall. This wreck ended the day for the No. 16 team and Allmendinger was scored in 37th-place.

“I feel alright, it just knocked the air out of me. As I stopped, it felt like the car was catching on fire, so I got out and tried to get my breath back. I feel OK now, probably just going to be sore from a hard hit for the whole body. I am proud of this No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team. We got it up front there. You get to the front and hope that maybe you’ll run to the end of the stage. I think we were leading there. Joey [Logano] was doing a really good job of pushing me in the right areas. I felt like we could kind of direct both lines. Obviously, Noah [Gragson] was next to me, and it looked like Noah got turned getting into the corner and it turned me straight into the fence. It’s disappointing, but it’s part of this racing. At least we were up front a little bit there. You always expect the worst here (at Talladega Superspeedway) and hope for the best, but today we got the worst.” – AJ Allmendinger



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.