CHASE BRISCOE CLINCHES CHAMPIONSHIP 4 BERTH WITH TALLADEGA VICTORY

Five Toyota Camry XSE’s Finish in Top 10 at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (October 19, 2025) – Chase Briscoe clinched his spot into the Championship 4 with his first career NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) superspeedway victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. Briscoe got a push from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs’ Toyota Camry XSE to earn his third victory of the year and lock up his spot to race for a Cup Series championship in Phoenix.

Gibbs went on to finish third after winning the first stage of the race, while Bubba Wallace also earned a top five result in fourth place at the Alabama superspeedway. Tyler Reddick (seventh) and Christopher Bell (eighth) also recorded top 10 finishes for Toyota on Sunday.

Briscoe joins teammate Denny Hamlin, who are both locked into the Cup Series Championship 4, and Christopher Bell currently sits 37 points above the cutline going into Martinsville Speedway.

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, CHASE BRISCOE

2nd, Todd Gilliland*

3rd, TY GIBBS

4th, BUBBA WALLACE

5th, Cole Custer*

7th, TYLER REDDICK

8th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

14th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

24th, DENNY HAMLIN

32nd, RILEY HERBST

35th, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How in the world did the final few laps play out for you to win and advance to the Championship 4?

“Ty Gibbs, incredible teammate there. I mean, I honestly would not have won that race without Ty. An amazing team effort. I can’t believe I won a superspeedway race. I haven’t done it at any level. Thank you guys so much. Every time we come to Talladega, this place is sold out. Johnny Morris is here from Bass Pro Shops. It’s not hit me — we’re going to Phoenix.”

What does this win mean to you?

“I don’t know what’s more unbelievable – the fact that we’re going to the Championship 4 or that I won a superspeedway race. It’s unbelievable. What an amazing day. I wish so badly my family was here. Normally, I have at least one person here and everybody’s kind of been under the weather, so nobody is here. But so glad that Johnny Morris is here. I’ve never been able to win with Johnny here and I know how special this place is to him and the Bass Pro Shops brand. Unbelievable that we’re going to be able to race for a championship in this thing. What an amazing day, an amazing car. I can’t thank Ty Gibbs enough. He was an incredible teammate there at the end. Honestly, it was just so selfless. He could’ve easily tried to make a move to try and win the race and he pushed me to the win. Just an unbelievable day.”

Christopher Bell described this as the most stressful race he’s been a part of. What was the stress level like from your perspective?

“It was stressful. I don’t have much hair to begin with but what I do have left is definitely going to be a lot more gray. Not going to be stressful next weekend – that’s for sure.”

What does it mean for you now preparing and gearing up for running for the championship in Phoenix?

“I feel really good about it. It’s a place that obviously getting my first career win there was a special thing in the first place. I feel like the 19 car – we didn’t really get to show what we were capable of. We got caught up in a pretty early wreck there this spring and truthfully, I didn’t really know what I was doing at that point in the season. Yeah, super excited to try to get some redemption and have a shot to win a championship. It’s going to be just an unbelievable opportunity.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Can you talk about the last couple laps of the race and pushing Chase Briscoe to the win?

“It was my best shot to win and just try to make myself go into the best possible position to win, so happy to help the 19 (Chase Briscoe) get into the final 4. I wish we could’ve won that one. We were really fast today. We won stage 1 and Briscoe won stage 2 and we both were close there for the win. I’m happy for that team. Just being a great teammate out here doing the teammate thing. I’m happy for them. I hope they can go and win it. I’d like to see them do that.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

How does being 37 points to the good heading into Martinsville Speedway make you feel?

“A lot better. Oh my gosh. I don’t know. That was one of the most stressful races that I’ve been a part of. I’m just trying to process it right now. Obviously, I’m super happy for Chase (Briscoe) to get another JGR car into the Championship 4. Really cool for him. I’m just trying to soak it all in right now – I don’t know what to think.”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 34th

What happened in the early on-track incident?

“I’m not sure what went wrong there. I was pushing the No. 4 (Noah Gragson). Not sure if I was on him but I was tight to him. He seemed pretty stable, so I don’t know if I pushed too hard or got him in a bad spot or if I got aggressive too early. It’s just unfortunate. I felt like our No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE was good. Nothing to show for it. I don’t feel like it was too aggressive, but maybe he was more unstable than I thought he was. We’ll move on to Martinsville.”

