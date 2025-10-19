Rick Ware Racing: YellaWood 500 from Talladega

NASCAR Cup PR

YellaWood 500 from Talladega

RICK WARE RACING
YellaWood 500
Date: Oct. 19, 2025
Event: YellaWood 500 (Round 34 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway
Format: 188 laps, broken into three stages (60 laps/60 laps/68 laps)
Note: Race extended five laps past its scheduled 188-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 31st / Engine, completed 165 of 193 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 221 points)

RWR Notes:

● Ware led three times for five laps to bring his laps-led total at Talladega to 11.

Race Notes:

● Chase Briscoe won the YellaWood 500 to score his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his first at Talladega. His margin over second-place Todd Gilliland was .145 of a second.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 28 laps.

● Twenty-six of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“The engine started laying down and then it just let go. Incredibly disappointing. We drove our Arby’s Steak Nuggets Ford Mustang to the front and led laps, so they knew we were here. Just wish we could’ve finished it.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arby’s Steak Nuggets Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 26 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The penultimate race of the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

