RCR NCS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Austin Dillon Battles for 27th-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway After Getting Caught in Stage 2 Crash

Finish: 27th

Start: 21st

Points: 15th

“We had a fast No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, so great effort by everyone at RCR and ECR for all of the preparation leading into the race. We ended up with damage in a Stage 2 wreck and it put us behind. We weren’t able to recover and settled for 27th. It’s a shame but that’s how these speedway races go sometimes.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Leads Laps in a Fast No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Before Finishing 19th at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 19th

Start: 3rd

Points: 22nd

“We had a fast No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet today at Talladega Superspeedway. We qualified up front, the car drove great and we led laps. I gambled on the top line at the end and it didn’t payoff. We still have two races left in 2025 to get our Richard Childress Racing machine back to Victory Lane and that remains the focus.” -Kyle Busch

Austin Hill Follows Xfinity Series Win with a 22nd-Place Finish in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet in Sunday’s Cup Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 22nd

Start: 33rd

Points: N/A

“We had our United Rentals Chevrolet in position for the win in the closing laps, being the second car in the outside lane. The No. 17 must have got tight and went wide into the corner, but we were connected and I was pushing like heck. By the time I looked in the mirror, the No. 77 was already inside. It sucks because we were going to have a shot at it. On the overtime restart, we couldn’t make ground up. I’m proud of everyone on this No. 33 team, everyone at RCR and ECR though. We made improvements in our five Cup Series starts together this season and proved that we can race well on Sundays. Really grateful to Richard Childress for the opportunity.” – Austin Hill