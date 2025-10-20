Crawford Gets Aston Martin Aramco FP1 Nod

Young American set for Mexico FP1 outing ahead of Formula 2 championship finish

20 October 2025— Aston Martin Aramco announced last week that young American Formula 1 prospect Jak Crawford will make his first official Formula 1 race weekend appearance, making a Free Practice 1 outing at Mexico City (October 24).

The opportunity comes as part of Crawford’s ongoing role with Aston Martin Aramco, which has seen Crawford already testing recent Formula 1 machines from Aston Martin, having had multiple outings on board the AMR22, AMR23, and AMR24. The Ciudad de Mexico outing marks another progression towards the top of the sport for Crawford, with this particular outing carrying some additional meaning for the young American.

“Mexico City is a great track and it was the very first place I ever raced a single seater when I was 13 years old in the Mexican NACAM F4 series,” said Crawford, who scored a podium result in his first-ever race weekend. “I love the track, and the Mexican fans are very passionate at this place. Being only a short flight from my home in Texas is great. Texas and Mexico are intertwined in history, and present-day as well, so this is a special place for me to do my first FP1.”

The announcement by Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team reflects the growing contributions Crawford is able to make to the team.

“I have worked hard for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team in the factory for the last two years and am well prepared for my time on track,” said Crawford, who, also, has travelled to various Aston Martin Formula One outings and knows the trackside team well. “I have known about the upcoming FP1 outing since last year, so I was just waiting for the announcement.”

Crawford’s F4 debut came at all of 13 years old as he went on to set a record for being the youngest ever winner in the category. Having continued to step up the international Formula One ladder, Crawford is eyeing a strong close to the 2025 Formula 2 season as he sits in second chasing the championship trophy with two race weekends to go.

“For me, being in the top five in F2 for two years in a row is very hard to do,” said Crawford. “F2 is a wild series with lots of ups and downs. I am proud of what I have been able to do, and learn, with my career in F2 with the equipment I have been given. For a 20 year old, I feel my engineering knowledge, as a driver, is top level and that cannot be learned with just one year in F2, so I can add a lot of value to an F1 team.”

The chance to test the current Aston Martin AMR25 during a Formula 1 weekend is one that Crawford is focused on grabbing with both hands as he looks to continue his career progression. “I cannot say anything about 2026, but we have focused in on one F1 team offer after receiving multiple professional offers and that is all I can say,” said Crawford when asked about his 2026 plans.