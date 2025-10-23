NASCAR Unveils 2026 Whelen Modified Tour Schedule

Stafford, Oxford Return to the Calendar; Thompson to Host Season Finale

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 23, 2025) – NASCAR today revealed the 2026 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule, a 16-race slate that blends tradition, competition, and fan-favorite venues. The new season marks the highly anticipated return of Stafford Speedway and Oxford Plains Speedway, while the championship finale moves back to its storied home at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

“Regional racing has always been the bedrock of NASCAR, and the Whelen Modified Tour stands as its longest lasting and forever thriving cornerstone,” said Joseph Dennewitz, Managing Director, NASCAR Regional. “The Whelen Modified Tour is where the engines pound, legends rise, and the spirit of competition burns brightest. We listened to the fans and the drivers, and built a schedule worthy of that fire — one that honors the past, fuels the present, and charges headlong into the future of raw, gritty Modified racing.”

The Tour will once again kick off at New Smyrna Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 7, marking the fifth straight year the high-powered Modifieds will open their season at the 0.48-mile Florida oval near NASCAR headquarters.

From there, the series will appear on some of NASCAR’s biggest weekends. On Friday, March 27, the Tour will set the stage at Martinsville Speedway, opening a weekend that includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. Later in the season, on Saturday, August 22, the Modifieds will headline the NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Two beloved tracks make their long-awaited returns in 2026. Oxford Plains Speedway rejoins the Tour for the first time since 1991 with a race on May 2, while Stafford Speedway returns on August 28 with the Riverhead Building Supply 150 for the first time since 2021.

“There’s no place like home for the Modifieds, and Stafford Speedway has always been that home,” said Paul Arute, Chief Operating Officer of Stafford Speedway. “Our history with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour runs deep, spanning generations. With support from our partners at Riverhead Building Supply, we’re proud to welcome the Tour back and continue that tradition next August.”

“Riverhead Building Supply is a proud sponsor of Stafford Speedway, and we’re excited to see the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour return to the premier short track in 2026,” said Eric Goodale, Director of Marketing at Riverhead Building Supply and a competitor on the Tour. “The rich history shared between Stafford and RBS makes this partnership a perfect fit to bring the best in Modified racing back to the New England racing community.”

The 2026 calendar also features the return of White Mountain Motorsports Park (June 20), Monadnock Speedway (July 25), and Oswego Speedway (Sept. 5)—all familiar stops for the Tour’s loyal fanbase. Claremont Motorsports Park is also back on the schedule for the first time since 2022.

Classic short tracks remain the heartbeat of the series.

Seekonk Speedway (Massachusetts) will host races on May 16 and July 1.

Riverhead Raceway (New York) will stage events on May 30 and September 19.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (Connecticut) returns with three marquee events: the Icebreaker on April 12, a mid-summer midweek race on August 5, and the Tour’s season finale on October 11 as part of the World Series of Speedway Racing.

While eyes turn to 2026, the 2025 Whelen Modified Tour title will be decided tonight at Martinsville Speedway in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 (7:30 p.m. ET, live on FloRacing).

Austin Beers enters the finale with a 14-point lead over Justin Bonsignore and can clinch his first series championship by finishing eighth or better. Bonsignore, the defending Martinsville winner, will look to spoil the celebration at the historic 0.526-mile oval.

Fans can watch the season finale live on FloRacing and find complete schedule and ticket details at nascar.com/whelen-modified-tour

2026 NASCAR WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR SCHEDULE

DATE RACE / TRACK Saturday, February 7, 2026 New Smyrna Speedway Friday, March 27, 2026 Martinsville Speedway Sunday, April 12, 2026 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Saturday, May 2, 2026 Oxford Plains Speedway Saturday, May 16, 2026 Seekonk Speedway Saturday, May 30, 2026 Riverhead Raceway Saturday, June 20, 2026 White Mountain Motorsports Park Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Seekonk Speedway Friday, July 10, 2026 Claremont Motorsports Park Saturday, July 25, 2026 Monadnock Speedway Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Saturday, August 22, 2026 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Friday, August 28, 2026 Stafford Motor Speedway Saturday, September 5, 2026 Oswego Speedway Saturday, September 19, 2026 Riverhead Raceway Sunday, October 11, 2026 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.



For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.