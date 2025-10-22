ANDURIL JOINS HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS AS A PRIMARY SPONSOR OF WILLIAM BYRON THROUGH 2028

NO. 24 CHEVROLET TO FEATURE LEADING DEFENSE TECH COMPANY AT SAN DIEGO AND CHICAGOLAND RACES IN 2026

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 22, 2025) – With a new multi-year partnership, leading defense technology company Anduril Industries has joined 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as a primary sponsor of its No. 24 Chevrolet team with two-time DAYTONA 500 winner William Byron.

Beginning in 2026, Anduril will serve as the primary sponsor of Byron for two Cup races each season through 2028. In the first year of the agreement, Anduril will be featured as the primary partner at the Anduril 250 Race the Base event at the new San Diego Street Course on June 21. The Anduril car design, which will be unveiled at a later date, will also hit the track July 5 at Chicagoland Speedway over Independence Day weekend.

Anduril is entering the sport in 2026 as the Official Defense Partner of NASCAR and title sponsor of the NASCAR San Diego Weekend at Naval Base Coronado. The Anduril 250, honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, will be the headline event of the weekend.

“Hendrick Motorsports sets the standard in NASCAR. For Anduril, this partnership is about showcasing technology and performance at the highest level,” said Jeff Miller, vice president of marketing at Anduril. “We’re also aligned in our commitment to advocate for the military community. That mission will be the North Star for how we partner together.”

Anduril’s portfolio includes autonomous aircraft and underwater vehicles, AI-powered sensor platforms and electronic-warfare systems used by the U.S. Department of Defense and allied militaries. Anduril and Hendrick Motorsports will collaborate on programs recognizing and supporting warfighters and their families, past and present.

“Anduril is transforming its industry with the same kind of passion for winning that we bring to racing,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re proud to represent a company that pushes the boundaries of advanced technology to support our military and engages in programs to honor service members and their families. William and the No. 24 team will be tremendous ambassadors for Anduril and its message.”

Byron, 27, has won 15 races at NASCAR’s top level. This season, he earned his second consecutive DAYTONA 500 victory and the Cup Series regular season championship. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is currently making his seventh playoff appearance in eight seasons and seeking his third straight Championship 4 berth.

“What stands out to me is Anduril’s commitment to innovation and its discipline to being ready for any challenge,” Byron said. “That’s the same approach our team takes every week, so it’s special to represent a company that shares those principles. The fact that this program gives back to those who serve is something we’re proud to support and makes the partnership especially meaningful. We’re looking forward to having Anduril on board.”

ABOUT ANDURIL:

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology. By bringing the expertise, technology and business model of the 21st century’s most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built and sold. Anduril’s family of systems is powered by Lattice, an AI software platform that turns thousands of data streams into a real-time, 3D command-and-control center. As the world enters an era of strategic competition, Anduril is committed to delivering cutting-edge AI, computer-vision, sensor-fusion and networking technology to the military in months, not years. For more information, visit www.anduril.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (319) and laps led (nearly 85,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.