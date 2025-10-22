Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 10.22.25

This Week in Motorsports: October 20-26, 2025

· NCS/NXS/NCTS: Martinsville Speedway – Oct. 24-26

PLANO, Texas (Oct. 22, 2025) – NASCAR reaches the penultimate weekend of the 2025 season, as it returns to Martinsville Speedway for the cutoff races of the Round of 8. All three national series arrive at ‘The Paperclip’ for one of the most chaotic weekends on the calendar to set the Championship 4 lineups.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS/NCTS

Toyota surging through NASCAR Playoffs … So far in the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs, Team Toyota has had resounding success across all three series. In total, Toyota has 12 wins in 18 Playoff races so far – five in the Cup Series, four in the Truck Series and three in the Xfinity Series.

Bell looks to join JGR teammates in Championship 4 … Reaching the Round of 8 cutoff this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Toyota’s Cup Series Playoff roster is in an ideal position. Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammates Hamlin and Briscoe have already locked themselves into contention at the title race in Phoenix next weekend, winning the last two races at Las Vegas and Talladega. Their JGR teammate Bell comes into this weekend 37 points above the cutline, seeking to make his third career Championship 4 appearance and third in the last four seasons. Bell has found success at the Martinsville cutoff race in the past, winning in 2022 to advance to the Championship 4.

Hamlin seeks Martinsville sweep … Hamlin returns to Martinsville looking for a season sweep at the half-mile oval after taking the checkered flag back in March. The triumph was the first of Hamlin’s Cup Series-leading six wins this season, as well as the sixth of his career at the Virginia track. Another win by Hamlin would put him all alone in 10th on the all-time wins list at 61 career victories, as well as inching him closer to the ninth spot (Kyle Busch, 63 wins).

Briscoe, Wallace look to continue Martinsville successes … Other Toyota Camry XSE drivers Briscoe and Bubba Wallace have also found success at Martinsville Speedway of late, returning this weekend looking to continue their teams’ momentum. Briscoe, coming off his win at Talladega, has finished inside the top-10 in six of the last seven Martinsville races, while Wallace has four such finishes in the last six races at ‘The Paperclip.’

Jones’ last chance to reach Championship 4 … Entering this weekend’s cutoff race at Martinsville for the Xfinity Series, JGR’s Jones has one more shot to make his first career Championship 4. The driver of the No. 20 GR Supra comes into Saturday’s race 20 points below the cutline. Jones has a Martinsville win on his resume, visiting victory lane in 2022, along with five top-10s in 10 career starts.

Staropoli returns to No. 24 GR Supra … For the fourth and final time this season, Patrick Staropoli will pilot the No. 24 GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in this weekend’s Xfinity Series race. The Floridian last drove for SHR at Kansas Speedway in September and made his first career start at Martinsville in March, earning a season-best 16th-place finish.

Honeycutt looks to clinch Championship 4 berth … Heading into the Truck Series cutoff race at Martinsville, Halmar-Friesen Racing’s Kaden Honeycutt is on the verge of making his first career Championship 4. The Texas native is five points above the cutline, looking to join Toyota teammate Heim in the Championship 4 next weekend in Phoenix. Friday will be Honeycutt’s sixth career start at Martinsville, with a career-best finish of ninth in the 2024 Spring race.

Ruggiero on current surge … TRICON Garage’s Ruggiero has been on a strong run in the latter stages of the 2025 Truck Series season. The Toyota Development Driver captured his first career win from the pole position at Talladega last weekend and has three consecutive top-five finishes and four in the last seven races. He makes his second career start at Martinsville this Friday after finishing 12th in the spring.

Toyota on the verge of Truck Series Manufacturer title … Toyota can lock up the Truck Series Manufacturer’s Championship this weekend in Martinsville if the manufacturer holds a 40-point lead after Friday night’s race. Toyota, who holds a 32-point advantage heading into Martinsville, is looking to claim the coveted championship for a record 14th time and its first since 2022.

Heim continues incredible streak … After earning a runner-up finish in Talladega, Heim extended the amazing run he’s been on during the 2025 Truck Series season. The Toyota Development Driver has nine consecutive top-three finishes dating back to his victory at Lime Rock Park in June. Through 23 races, Heim has at least a top-10 result in 19 of those races with 17 of those coming in the top-five, along with his series record 10 wins.

