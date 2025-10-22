NASCAR at Martinsville Weekend Schedule and Playoff Highlights

NASCAR travels to Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the final race in the Playoffs Round of 8. Only four drivers in each series will advance to compete for the 2025 championship title.

Drivers with wins will automatically advance to the Championship 4. Driver points will determine any open spots.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will kick off the weekend activities with the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 race on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing.

Friday, October 24

2:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice

2 Groups, 25 minutes each group – FS2

3:10 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps/FS2

6 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Slim Jim 200

Stages 50/100/200 Laps = 105.2 Miles

FS1/SiriusXM

Post Truck Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, October 25

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – CW App

2 Groups, 25 minutes each group

2:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

2 Groups/25 Minutes each group

truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250

Stages: 60/120/250 Laps = 131.5 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, October 26

2 p.m.: Cup Series Xfinity 500

Stages: 130/260/500 Laps = 263 Miles

Peacock/NBC/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights

Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin have clinched a spot in the Round of 4 Playoffs.

Twelve different drivers have won a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway. Jimmie Johnson has won six (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2016).

Denny Hamlin (2009, 2010) and Ryan Blaney (2023, 2024) lead all active Cup Series drivers with two Martinsville Playoff wins each.

Five of the drivers in the Round of 8 have won Playoff races at Martinsville. They include Ryan Blaney (2023, 2024), Denny Hamlin (2009, 2010), Joey Logano (2018), Chase Elliott (2020) and Christopher Bell (2022).

Chevrolet has won the most Playoff races at Martinsville with 13 victories. Toyota has won five, followed by Ford with three.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver Points

Chase Briscoe – 4116 (Win at Talladega)

Christopher Bell – 4107

Kyle Larson – 4106

Denny Hamlin – 4103 (Win at Las Vegas)

William Byron – 4070

Joey Logano – 4068

Ryan Blaney – 4059

Chase Elliott – 4044

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights

Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier have clinched a spot in the Round of 4 Playoffs.

The four drivers with the fewest points will be eliminated after Martinsville.

If a driver who is not Playoff eligible wins at Martinsville, it will be the first year since 2016 that a Playoff driver has not won.

Joe Gibbs Racing won five of the last seven Martinsville races with four different drivers..

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Driver Points

Connor Zilisch – 3145 (Advances via points)

Justin Allgaier – 3138 (Advances via points)

Jesse Love – 3102

Carson Kvapil – 3073

Sammy Smith – 3062

Brandon Jones – 3053

Sam Mayer – 3051

Sheldon Creed – 3032

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Highlights

This is the eighth Playoff race held at Martinsville and the fourth time that it will be the final cutoff race before the Championship.

There have been more first-time Truck Series winners at Martinsville than at any other track (12).

Corey Heim is the only driver in the series who has clinched a spot in the Round of 4.

The following drivers can advance to the Round of 4 with a win at Martinsville: Rajah Caruth, Tyler Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, Daniel Hemric and Grant Enfinger.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Driver Points

Corey Heim (Win at Las Vegas)

Rajah Caruth – 3096

Tyler Ankrum – 3090

Kaden Honeycutt – 3087

Ty Makeski – 3082

Layne Riggs – 3081

Daniel Hemric – 3055

Grant Enfinger – 3047