The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 26, at 2 p.m. ET. Joe Gibbs Racing’s and now retired Martin Truex Jr. captured the pole for last season’s fall race with a lap of 96.190 mph (19.686 secs.). Ryan Blaney led three times for 32 laps and emerged triumphant with a thrilling late-race victory in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, November 3, 2024, that secured his place in the championship 4.

Track & Race Information for the Xfinity 500

The Purse: $9,797,935

Track Size/Type: 0.526 Mile Asphalt Oval

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 12 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 12 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 0 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 0 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 800 feet

Backstretch Length: 800 feet

Race Length: 500 laps / 263 miles

Time

Sunday, October 26, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Stages

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 130 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 240 laps

Who and what should you look out for at the Martinsville Speedway?

Denny Hamlin (2009, 2010) and Ryan Blaney (2023, 2024) lead all active NCS drivers in postseason wins at Martinsville Speedway with two Playoff victories each. Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has four poles, six wins, 21 top fives, 27 top 10s, and an average finish of 9.821. Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford) has two wins, ten top fives, 12 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 8.474. Blaney won from the 11th starting position in 2023 and went on to win his first NCS championship.

Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) has five poles, one win, 11 top fives, 21 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.697.

Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has one pole, one win, eight top fives, 13 top 10s, and an average finish of 11.750.

Chase Briscoe (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has two top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 12.333.

Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two poles, one win, seven top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 15.524.

This weekend, 10 of the 59 NCS Martinsville Speedway race winners are active.