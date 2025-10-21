Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Farm Rich Ford Team

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

Xfinity 500

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Event: Race 37 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.5-mile)

#of Laps: 500

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team return to the Martinsville Speedway for the second time this season. Gragson’s tenure at Martinsville outside of the NASCAR Cup Series is impressive. In five career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, he only has one finish outside of the top-four, and that lone 20th-place result in April 2022 came after Gragson qualified third and led 23 laps before he was caught up in a 15-car accident on the frontstretch 10 laps short of the finish. From 2020 through 2022, Gragson’s finishes in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville were third (October 2020), second (April 2021), first (October 2021), 20th (April 2022) and fourth (October 2022).

Gragson’s Martinsville history in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is just as impressive. In four career Truck Series starts from 2017 through 2018, Gragson never finished worse than seventh. He came home fourth in his Truck Series debut at the track in April 2017, won in his next Martinsville start in October 2017, and then finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in his last two Truck Series starts in March and October 2018.

Farm Rich, America’s go-to frozen snack brand, proudly serving up craveable, easy-to-make favorites since 1977, is revving up for race day with Gragson and the No. 4 team. Don’t miss the action—and don’t miss out on Farm Rich’s delicious lineup of snacks perfect for the race weekend. Whether you’re tailgating at the track or watching from home, Farm Rich has you covered with craveable favorites like Mozzarella Sticks made with 100% real cheese, Loaded Potato Skins, Jalapeño Peppers, and an all-new Breakfast line up! Fuel up with Farm Rich and make race day delicious! Explore the full lineup of delicious, satisfying snacks at FarmRich.com.

“I’ve had some good runs at Martinsville in the past, and it’s always a place where you’ve got to be smart and aggressive,” said Gragson. “We’re focused on finishing the season strong and keeping the car in one piece. If we can stay out of trouble, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT FARM RICH

Farm Rich is America’s go-to frozen snack brand, proudly serving up craveable, easy-to-make favorites since 1977. From the first Mozzarella Stick sold in grocery stores to today’s full lineup of cheesy, protein-packed snacks, Farm Rich is all about making life a little more delicious—whether you’re tailgating at the track or snacking at home.

Tired of sad snacks that leave you hungry and disappointed? Farm Rich delivers bold flavor and real satisfaction with hearty options like Loaded Potato Skins, Mozzarella Sticks made with 100% real cheese, Jalapeño Peppers, and our NEW Breakfast line up! Made with quality ingredients and designed to actually fill you up, Farm Rich snacks are the upgrade your snack game deserves.

With a legacy rooted in convenience and flavor, Farm Rich is here to rescue snack time from bland bites and empty calories. No rules—just bold flavor, satisfying bites, and snacks that always hit the spot.

Stay connected with Farm Rich!

Follow us on Instagram @farmrichsnacks and Facebook at Farm Rich for snack inspiration, exclusive offers, and behind-the-scenes fun. Explore our full lineup of delicious, satisfying snacks at FarmRich.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.