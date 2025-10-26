Berry Battles Back for Top-10 Finish at Martinsville

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team turned a challenging afternoon into a strong finish Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, rallying from a lap down to record a 10th-place result in the Xfinity 500. The effort marked the team’s second top-10 finish in the past six races and their seventh of the 2025 season.

The day began uphill for Berry, who rolled off 27th on the grid and lost a lap to the leaders just past the 100-lap mark. Despite the early deficit, the team continued to make gains on their Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and Berry closed out Stage 1 in 22nd position.

Midway through the race, the No. 21 appeared poised to regain the lead lap when a caution flew on Lap 229 for a spin by Cole Custer. Initially in the free pass position, Berry was later ruled ineligible after officials determined he had been part of the incident, having been nudged by Alex Bowman just before making contact with Custer.

Patience paid off a few laps later when another caution waved on Lap 242, this time for a lost wheel on Cody Ware’s car. Running 18th, Berry claimed the free pass without question and rejoined the lead lap, finishing Stage 2 in 18th place.

Berry’s persistence was tested again on Lap 280 when contact between Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski sent his No. 21 Mustang spinning. Fortunately, the incident caused minimal damage, and Berry maintained his position on the lead lap.

A strategic call from crew chief Miles Stanley would ultimately change the course of the day. During a cycle of green-flag pit stops around Lap 375, the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team stayed out longer than most of the field, and when a caution flag appeared with Berry running third, the move paid off. After pitting under yellow, Berry restarted inside the top five and held steady near the front through the closing laps.

A late caution set up an 11-lap sprint to the finish. Berry slipped just outside the top 10 after the restart but fought back to secure a hard-earned 10th-place finish – a much-needed result after several weeks of misfortune.

“We’ve had some terrible luck the last few weeks,” Berry said. “We finally caught a break with the caution and got track position. We were just trying to hang on to it the best we could. Obviously, we would’ve loved to have seen it run green to the finish, but overall, a top 10 – we’ll take it.”

