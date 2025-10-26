Preece Leads RFK Racing with Strong Sixth-Place Run at Martinsville

Keselowski and Buescher Showcase Determination in Hard Fought Race

MARTINSVILLE, VA (October 26, 2025) – Ryan Preece led the way for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, showcasing his short-track prowess with a determined drive from 18th to a sixth-place finish. Teammate Brad Keselowski fought hard through traffic, turning in a determined effort while Chris Buescher persevered in the Kroger/Core Power Ford during a demanding 500-lap grind.

60 Ryan Preece

It was at tracks like Martinsville Speedway where Ryan Preece earned his reputation as a hard charging short-track ace. Winning championships and races on similar layouts driving modifieds throughout the northeast. In fact, he lays claim to two modified victories at Martinsville, which buoyed confidence coming into Sunday’ Cup race at the historic half-mile.

That confidence was backed by performance, as Preece delivered an impressive runm showcasing his short-track expertise throughout the 500-lap battle. Starting 18th, he quickly began making moves, driving the Castrol/TravelCenters of America Ford into the top 15 in the opening laps. As the circuits clicked off he continued to climb the leader board and closed the opening stage in 11th, setting the tone for a strong day ahead.

In Stage Two, Preece and his team continued to fine-tune, improving balance and speed over the long runs. Restarting 10th, he maintained solid track position and turned consistent laps while taking care of his equipment. Crew Chief Derrick Finley noted that some of Preece’s laps were among the fastest in the field as he finished the stage seventh.

The final stage saw Preece shine, as he charged through the field. He battled wheel-to-wheel with several of the sport’s best, including Kyle Larson and Joey Logano, climbing as high as third with just over 140 laps remaining. Though a late-race caution briefly cost him track position, he regrouped and stormed back inside the top 10, finishing sixth. It was Preece’s 13th top 10 of the year – a career high.

“Our Ford Mustang was really good,” said Preece. “I felt like from the drop of the green between managing the plan we had, we just had a really good race car and it was kind of surprising to me. From there, it was fun to use tools that you learn growing up in racing – how to manage tires and take care of them and do the things that you need to do to keep them on it, so I had a lot of fun today.”

6 Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski came into Sunday seeking his third career Martinsville Speedway win and battled hard trying to achieve it. Starting 19th in the BuildSubmarines.com Ford the 2012 NASCAR Champ battled, tracing the bottom of the track wrapping the corners tightly. The pace picked up on the half-mile track and despite falling a lap down, Keselowski continued to fight hard, he finished Stage One 16th.

In Stage Two, Keselowski and crew chief Jeremy Bullins worked together to keep improving balance and handling. The team remained confident, knowing they had a solid car capable of contending once they could get back on the lead lap. Keselowski avoided several incidents during the stage, showing deft control amid the heavy traffic and frequent cautions. Though he ended the stage 25th, the continued adjustments helped position the team for a late-race surge.

The final stage was a test of perseverance as Keselowski pressed on to regain lost ground. Restarting 20th and first car a lap down, he fought hard to stay in position for the free pass, narrowly escaping contact in a multi-car incident. Keselowski maintained pace with the leaders and stayed in contention for a return to the lead lap. In the closing laps, he once again found himself on the edge of the lucky-dog spot, but the cautions never fell in a timely manner and came up just shy of getting the lap back. He ultimately brought the BuildSubmarines.com Ford home in 20th.

“Not the day we were looking to have,” said Keselowski. “I think Ryan was really quick but we never found the pace we really wanted. Then we caught some bad breaks on the yellows. All that combined we just didn’t get the finish we wanted.”

17 Chris Buescher

It was a demanding afternoon for Chris Buescer at Martinsville Speedway Sunday. Starting 29th, in the Kroger/Core Power Ford he worked to find his rhythm in the early going, managing a car that was a little free on both entry and exit. Despite falling a lap down, Buescher stayed focused and consistent through long green-flag runs, making the most of every opportunity to advance. He closed out the opening stage in 27th.

In Stage Two, the No. 17 team went to work on improving the car’s handling, making adjustments that allowed Buescher to drive deeper into the corners and get the front end to turn better. Though the stage featured multiple cautions that limited long runs, Buescher showed resilience, avoiding incidents and maintaining a steady pace within the field. The team continued to adapt to the changing track conditions and stayed the course, finishing the stage in 28th while keeping the car unblemished.

The final stage proved to be a test of perseverance, as Buescher continued to grind through a caution-filled closing stretch. Restarting 29th late in the race and several laps down, he remained composed and focused, navigating through heavy traffic and staying clear of trouble. Even as the race unfolded with frequent interruptions, Buescher’s effort never wavered, showcasing his trademark discipline and teamwork to bring the car home clean. He ultimately finished 29th, closing out a hard-fought day at one of NASCAR’s most physically and mentally demanding short tracks.

“No track position to start. We just couldn’t catch a break,” said Buescher. “We tried some stuff and the caution would fall at the worst times. Just trying to pass cars and conserve tires at the wrong times and then the caution would come out. I just couldn’t make the right decisions.”

