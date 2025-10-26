Kaulig Racing Race Recap | IAA & Ritchie Bros. 250

No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Start: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 8th

Stage 2 Finish: 3rd

Finish: 27th

Christian Eckes qualified ninth for the IAA & Ritchie Bros. 250. When the first caution of the night came out on lap 34, he and his teammates stayed out, all restarting in the top five. Eckes went on to finish the opening stage in eighth. The team went to work to make multiple adjustments on the No. 16 Celsius Chevy, before Eckes started the second stage from 30th. Firing off better in the second stage, he went on to finish third. Eckes started the final stage from 20th and went on to finish 27th.

No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Start: 22nd

Stage 1 Finish: 17th

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 33rd

Daniel Dye qualified 22nd for the IAA & Ritchie Bros. 250. When the first caution of the night came out on lap 34, Dye and his teammates stayed out, all restarting in the top five. He went on to finish the opening stage in 17th. Dye struggled with turn in the No. 10 Champion Container Chevy throughout the second stage and made contact with another competitor coming to the white flag. He finished the second stage in 29th and stayed out to start the final stage from 17th. Coming to four laps to go, Dye’s right-front tire went down, bringing out an overtime-inducing caution. He went on to finish 33rd.



No. 11 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Start: 8th

Stage 1 Finish: 3rd

Stage 2 Finish: 2nd

Finish: 35th

Brenden Queen qualified 8th for the IAA & Ritchie Bros. 250. Queen raced his way into the top five before the first caution of the night came out on lap 34. He and his teammates stayed out, and Queen inherited the lead, before finishing the opening stage in third. Happy with the handling of the No. 11 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevy, Queen pitted for tires and fuel only during the first stage break and started the second stage from 29th. When the next caution flag came out on lap 91, Queen stayed out and restarted third, before finishing the second stage one spot better than the first. Working his way back through traffic to start the final stage, Queen was spun from 12th place and received terminal suspension damage. His night ended early, and he was relegated to a 35th-place finish.



