RCR NXS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Finish 23rd at Martinsville Speedway to Lock Themselves into 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Battle

Finish: 23rd

Start: 21st

Points: 3rd

“What a day we had. We miscalculated our pit road lights a little bit, and then had a small penalty, and so we had no stage points today. On top of all of that, I don’t feel like I am very good here, and I was doubting the handling of our Whelen Chevrolet. We weren’t as fast as we were hoping. However, as a team we used our heads, stayed aware of our surroundings, and were very smart about the race. I pride myself in that, I pride my crew chief, Danny Stockman, in that, and our whole team. I’m overall just proud of the entire RCR and ECR organization. My teammate, Austin Hill, is in position to battle for an Owner’s Championship, and I’m locked into the Final Four and in position to battle for a Driver’s Championship. We have something to be proud of, even though today wasn’t our finest work. We’re going to focus on Phoenix Raceway, a place we know we’re really good at, and putting together the best race we can.” – Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Earn Top-15 Finish at Martinsville Speedway: Focused on NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner’s Championship Battle Leading into Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 12th

Start: 6th

Points: 9th

“Well, that wasn’t a pretty top-15 finish, but our Global Industrial team will take it. The whole race was a grind. Our Chevrolet was extremely tight for most of the night, but we kept throwing adjustment at it. Finally by the end, the car was the best it had been at finishing the corner, while still being on the tight side. This No. 21 team continues to prove that we don’t quit, and now we will focus on winning an Owner’s Championship for Richard Childress. That would mean a lot to me personally, and to our whole organization.” -Austin Hill