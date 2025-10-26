XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Finish 23rd at Martinsville Speedway to Lock Themselves into 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Battle

Finish: 23rd
Start: 21st
Points: 3rd

“What a day we had. We miscalculated our pit road lights a little bit, and then had a small penalty, and so we had no stage points today. On top of all of that, I don’t feel like I am very good here, and I was doubting the handling of our Whelen Chevrolet. We weren’t as fast as we were hoping. However, as a team we used our heads, stayed aware of our surroundings, and were very smart about the race. I pride myself in that, I pride my crew chief, Danny Stockman, in that, and our whole team. I’m overall just proud of the entire RCR and ECR organization. My teammate, Austin Hill, is in position to battle for an Owner’s Championship, and I’m locked into the Final Four and in position to battle for a Driver’s Championship. We have something to be proud of, even though today wasn’t our finest work. We’re going to focus on Phoenix Raceway, a place we know we’re really good at, and putting together the best race we can.” – Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Earn Top-15 Finish at Martinsville Speedway: Focused on NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner’s Championship Battle Leading into Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 12th
Start: 6th
Points: 9th

“Well, that wasn’t a pretty top-15 finish, but our Global Industrial team will take it. The whole race was a grind. Our Chevrolet was extremely tight for most of the night, but we kept throwing adjustment at it. Finally by the end, the car was the best it had been at finishing the corner, while still being on the tight side. This No. 21 team continues to prove that we don’t quit, and now we will focus on winning an Owner’s Championship for Richard Childress. That would mean a lot to me personally, and to our whole organization.” -Austin Hill

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
GRAY BRINGS HOME FIRST CAREER XFINITY SERIES WIN AT MARTINSVILLE
Next article
Kaulig Racing Race Recap | IAA & Ritchie Bros. 250

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NCTS Martinsville Speedway Race Winner Corey Heim Post Race Q&A
10:41
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
NXS Talladega Superspeedway Race Winner Austin Hill Post Race Q&A
10:21
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim scores 11th Truck victory of 2025 at Martinsville
02:53

Latest articles

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | IAA & Ritchie Bros. 250

Official Release -
Firing off better in the second stage, he went on to finish third. Eckes started the final stage from 20th and went on to finish 27th.
Read more

GRAY BRINGS HOME FIRST CAREER XFINITY SERIES WIN AT MARTINSVILLE

Official Release -
Rookie Taylor Gray held off Sammy Smith and Toyota teammates Brandon Jones and Aric Almirola in a two-lap overtime shootout Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway to capture his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.
Read more

Mayer and Creed Eliminated Despite Top 10 Finishes at Martinsville

Official Release -
SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – YOU AND JEB BURTON TANGLED A COUPLE OF TIMES TONIGHT. WHAT WAS THE REASON FOR THAT?
Read more

Taylor Gray earns first Xfinity career victory at Martinsville; Championship 4 field set

Andrew Kim -
The 20-year-old Gray from Artesia, New Mexico, led the final 52 of 253 over-scheduled laps and capitalized on an overtime shootout to score his first Xfinity Series career victory in his 45th series start at Martinsville.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category