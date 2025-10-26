Mayer and Creed Eliminated Despite Top 10 Finishes at Martinsville

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 — Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Ford Finishing Results:

4th – Sheldon Creed

7th – Sam Mayer

11th – Harrison Burton

15th – Ryan Sieg

21st – Kyle Sieg

32nd – Mason Maggio

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – YOU AND JEB BURTON TANGLED A COUPLE OF TIMES TONIGHT. WHAT WAS THE REASON FOR THAT? “He caused a 20-car pileup at Talladega, which put us in the spot we’re in going into today, so it was his fault to begin with. Him left-hooking the 20 car in the middle of the tri-oval at Talladega is just an absolutely silly thing to have happen, and me getting caught up in it sucks because everyone at Haas Factory Team has worked their freaking tails off all year to have a shot at a championship and those probably 25 points that we could have gotten at Talladega is the reason we didn’t make it. It definitely sucks to be in that spot for myself because it made me have to race a lot harder tonight. There are a lot of hurt feelings for sure. I have hurt feelings myself because I’m getting raced like absolute dog water, but I’m just really proud of all these guys at Haas Factory Team. We’ve worked our tails off all season and definitely disappointed to not make the Champ 4, but it definitely wasn’t a lack of effort. We gave it all we had.”

SO THE SPIN AFTER THE RACE WASN’T FOR HIM KNOCKING YOU OUT OF THE WAY FOR THE SPOT, OR WAS IT MORE ABOUT TALLADEGA AND THAT SITUATION? “It’s a principle thing. He’s the worst person to race around in the entire garage. He has a reputation of being over his head every single week and this was a prime example of it. He just can’t take no for an answer and a guy with a purple spoiler racing for something huge, moved him out of the way and went on and was faster than him in the end and as soon as he got back to me he gave it the beans and tried to wreck me three corners in a row. Thank God I have enough car control to where I can hold onto it and not wreck, but he has no respect for someone racing for something bigger than what he is, and I mean, what is he? He’s like 35th in points and I don’t know what he’s trying to do. It’s awful.”

SHELDON CREED, No. 00 Friends of Jaclyn Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED TONIGHT? “I just needed to be probably a little better. I wasn’t terrible, but I don’t know, that top four could just kind of run and my car would kind of come to me after 20 laps or so. There are really no excuses. We just needed to be a little better to maybe be in the position the 8 or the 20 were in, where restarting fourth there, I’m really surprised the 20 didn’t kind of try to push the 54 up or even the 8. I thought he was for sure gonna try. To see a Martinsville finish end like that is probably good for the series. I think guys are maturing and I feel like all of us are just trying to race each other a little better, but I just felt like the 20 or the 8 could have maybe pushed the issue a little more there.”

DO YOU THINK THE WAY THE SPRING RACE ENDED HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH THIS BEING CLEANER? “Yeah, but I think pushing somebody up off the bottom and trying to drag race him down the straightaway is fair game, especially to go to the final four, so I would have understood if it happened to me, or if I was running second entering three coming to the checkered, I would have for sure tried to at least push him off the bottom. All in all, it was not a bad night. We kept all the fenders on it and restarted in the top five the last couple of restarts.”