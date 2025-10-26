GRAY BRINGS HOME FIRST CAREER XFINITY SERIES WIN AT MARTINSVILLE

Jones finishes third, falls just four points short of advancing to the Championship

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (October 25, 2025) – Rookie Taylor Gray held off Sammy Smith and Toyota teammates Brandon Jones and Aric Almirola in a two-lap overtime shootout Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway to capture his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.

Jones, who was vying to move onto the Championship 4, battled hard all race and had himself in a position to advance. Jones’ effort was valiant, as he dug himself out of a 20-point hole and ended up just four points shy of a Championship 4 appearance.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Martinsville Speedway

Race 32 of 33 – 131.5 miles, 250 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TAYLOR GRAY

2nd, Sammy Smith*

3rd, BRANDON JONES

4th, Sheldon Creed*

5th, ARIC ALMIROLA

8th, DEAN THOMPSON

10th, JUSTIN BONSIGNORE

17th, PATRICK STAROPOLI

37th, TAKUMA KOGA

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Is the feeling as good as you imagined to finally be in victory lane?

“About damn time I got me a clock. I cannot thank everyone enough on this 54 team, such an awesome racecar. Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) and the pit crew did an awesome job tonight. Everyone on this crew bring me awesome racecars to the track and give me an opportunity to race for a win every time I come here.”

What was the final restart like and what led you to victory lane at Martinsville?

“Whenever the caution came out with five laps to go I was like, this is my luck every time I come to this dang place. I was able to get a really good restart and able to drive away with it. I had a really good racecar, I can’t thank Jason Ratcliff enough and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing for bringing awesome racecars, especially this race. They give me an opportunity to come here and win every time I show up to this race. We were as fast as Xfinity mobile tonight, it’s been way too long since I’ve been here.

What was going through your mind with so many variables at the end of the race?

“It was tough. Aric (Almirola) and I were probably the two best cars in that stint and Aric was racing so hard, it was so fun racing with him and learning from a Cup veteran like he is. It was super fun racing with him, frustrating but fun, but that’s what this place is all about. I think just knowing how long its been since I’ve been here. Knowing how hard I’ve worked to get back to this spot and how many opportunities we’ve had this year and things have no gone our way, or we haven’t executed the race like we needed to. To finally close one out and finish like we should have like we did in the spring means a lot.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 20 Menards/Dawn Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

You guys fought so hard but where ultimately did you fall short?

“First off, we executed the day really well. Everyone did their part today, the pit crew was absolutely awesome like they typically are. We got track position early in the race and then we were pretty much the top playoff car for the majority of it. That’s really the way you have to do it, but in the end the trick was start behind the 54 (Gray) and get a good launch and didn’t get a great launch. I don’t know if that comes down to not prepping the tire correctly or getting it ready, but I spun the tire a bit and Taylor didn’t and he took off. At that point I had to make decision whether I harpoon the kid. I didn’t want to wreck myself doing that and I didn’t want to wreck Taylor doing that, he was going for a win as well. I’m proud and happy for him he’s been working hard at it. My next line of defense was hoping the 8 (Sammy Smith) was going to get more aggressive and try to move him and I take advantage. The day until the very last restart was executed flawlessly. I’m dejected that we didn’t make it but I’m happy the guys fought. There was a lot of late nights on this racecar to get it ready. There was no lack of effort on anyone’s end. We are competing for wins and so close to get to the final four for Menard’s. I’ve been waiting a really long time to get them back in the final four in the Xfinity Series. Been close, but you look back at the year and it’s always going to be like this. You have a better Talladega or a better Vegas and then you don’t have to go win. We’ll continue to press forward, we’ve done so much this year, we’ve made big strides and we’ve got one more to try and go win next weekend. Big thanks to Dawn and Dawn dish, Menard’s, Toyota, and Joe Gibbs Racing for giving us vehicles that are capable to go out there and compete. It was a high pressure situation but I was having fun and can smile about it.”

