AM Racing | Harrison Burton Phoenix Raceway II November Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): Dead On Tools

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 054

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 12th

2025 Owner Points Position: 13th

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, concluding with Saturday’s running of the Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, continuing his relationship as a driver of the Ford Blue Oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Dead On Focused: In January, AM Racing announced a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which continues with the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250. As part of the agreement, Dead On Tools will serve as the primary partner on the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang for the final race of the year.

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool-using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade.

Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series Championship Race will mark Burton’s sixth Xfinity Series start at the iconic 1.0-mile speedway.

In his previous five starts, Burton has delivered an Xfinity track-best of second after starting third in the 2020 edition of the LS Tractor 200, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, Burton has delivered two top-five and three top-10 finishes and an average Xfinity track finish of 8.6.

Earlier this year, Burton qualified 21st and finished a respectable 20th in the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200, the fourth race of the 2025 season, in March.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C., native has six NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix, delivering a track-best 16th after starting ninth in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton, the second-generation racer, has also earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Phoenix, Burton has 107 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 28 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.8 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 107 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Overview at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway: This weekend’s Xfinity Series Championship Race will mark AM Racing’s sixth career NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway nestled in Avondale.

In the team’s five previous outings in the desert, their best track performance came in their track debut when Brett Moffitt finished 13th after qualifying his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang 17th.

Collectively, AM Racing holds an average finish of 20.0 in its NASCAR Xfinity Series efforts at Phoenix Raceway, highlighted by four top-20 results.

Brett Moffitt led the team’s early success at the one-mile oval with finishes of 13th and 15th, while former NASCAR Next driver Dylan Lupton earned a 19th-place result in last November’s season finale.

Earlier this year, Harrison Burton, in just his fourth start with the team, added a 20th-place finish to the organization’s Phoenix résumé.

On intermediate tracks measuring between 1.0 and 2.0 miles, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization has amassed 45 Xfinity Series starts, recording one top-five and eight top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 19.1.

● Martinsville Speedway | IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series returned to the famed Martinsville Speedway, where Harrison Burton and AM Racing were determined to rebound from their early-season misfortune.

During the brief 25-minute practice session at the legendary Virginia short track, Burton showed solid pace, and a series of smart adjustments from crew chief Danny Efland helped the No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang find additional speed heading into qualifying.

Burton immediately impressed in time trials, turning the fifth-quickest lap on his opening circuit. Looking to improve, he dug deep on his second lap and surged to the top of the leaderboard, setting the fastest time of the session with about a dozen cars remaining to qualify.

The final moments of the nail-biting qualifying round saw several challengers, including Playoff driver Carson Kvapil, come close to knocking Burton from the top spot. But when the dust settled, Burton and AM Racing celebrated their first career pole — both individually and collectively — in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

When the green flag waved, Burton set a strong pace early, leading the first 16 laps before settling comfortably inside the top five through much of Stage 1. Despite varying pit strategies throughout the stage, Burton maintained a steady presence inside the top 10, earning valuable stage points for the team.

Over the course of the event, Burton navigated the tight confines and trademark aggression of short-track racing.

Though his Mustang’s balance wasn’t perfect, he remained a consistent contender inside the top 10. A chaotic overtime restart, however, shuffled the order in the closing laps, leaving Burton to cross the finish line 11th, still marking a substantial improvement from his 24th-place finish at Martinsville in the spring.

Over the final weekend of racing, the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang team will continue to battle for the highest possible finishing position among non-Playoff competitors in the driver championship standings by the conclusion of the Championship 4 race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 1.

● A Memorable Season: The curtain will fall on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday afternoon, and regardless of the outcome, Harrison Burton and the AM Racing team will close the year celebrating a campaign defined by milestones, growth and unity.

Entering the Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, Burton and the AM Racing team have compiled an impressive body of work across 32 races — highlighted by one pole, two top-five finishes and 10 top-10s.

One of the team’s breakthrough moments came just last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, where Burton captured AM Racing’s first career Xfinity Series pole.

Earlier in the season, he delivered AM Racing’s best-ever Xfinity Series result — a third-place finish in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway in April.

Burton also propelled the family-owned team into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs in just their third full season of competition.

﻿Throughout the year, his consistency has been a defining strength, earning 21 top-15 and 25 top-20 finishes while completing 5,104 of 5,124 laps — a 99.6 percent completion rate.

The No. 25 team also displayed remarkable reliability, suffering just one DNF all season — at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, when a broken axle ended their day just 10 laps from the finish.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 96 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 37th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his third race at Phoenix Raceway in a leadership role on Saturday.

In his previous 36 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two poles (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016 and Martinsville Speedway | October 2025), three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

﻿● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

﻿Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Phoenix Raceway this weekend. It’s a track that’s always been a lot of fun for me and one that really suits my driving style.

“Phoenix is also a place that means a lot to me because we’ve had some solid runs there as a team, and it’s a track that really challenges both the driver and the crew.

“Danny (Efland) and everyone at AM Racing have been putting in a ton of effort to keep improving every week, and I feel like our Ford Mustang has made significant progress since the spring.

“We’ve shown good speed before, and the goal is to finish the year strong and bring home a result that reflects how far we’ve come as a group.”

On Keys to Success at Phoenix Raceway: “I think track position is going to be key, but handling will also play a factor on Saturday afternoon.

“With the warmer temperatures expected, the track is going to change a lot throughout the race.

“We have to work hard and make sure we’re keeping up with adjustments and taking advantage of the restarts to capitalize and keep ourselves in the thick of the battle.

“If we can stay ahead of the track and execute, we’ll give ourselves a shot at a strong finish to end the season.”

On Expectations for Phoenix Raceway: “I’m excited to head back to Phoenix Raceway and close out the season on a strong note.

“When we raced there earlier in the year, it was only our fourth race together as a team, and since then, we’ve learned so much about our cars, our communication, and what we need to be competitive each week.

“The progress we’ve made since the spring has been really encouraging, and I’m proud of how everyone at AM Racing has continued to build and improve through the season and in the Playoffs.

“We’ve had solid pace and shown we can race inside the top 10, and I’m confident we can take what we’ve learned and put together another strong performance to finish the year.”

On Goals for the Remainder of 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “Our goals for the rest of the season are pretty simple — keep building, keep learning and keep performing at a high level.

“We’ve shown we can run up front and contend for top-10s almost every week and that’s something we want to keep improving on as we close out the year.

“Even though we’re out of the Playoffs, there’s still a lot of pride in finishing strong and proving what this AM Racing team is capable of.

“We want to be the best of the rest, and we’re focused on ending the year with momentum. With the speed and chemistry, we’ve developed with our No. 25 Dead On Tools | DEX Imaging Ford Mustang throughout the season, I know we can finish this season on a high note.”

On Martinsville Speedway Finish: “Martinsville was a really solid weekend for our AM Racing team. Winning the pole was a huge moment for all of us and a testament to the hard work everyone has been putting in.

“We had great speed from the start, and it felt good to be able to lead laps and show what this team is capable of.

“The race itself was challenging — typical Martinsville short-track racing with a lot of beating and banging and different strategies playing out.

“We didn’t have the perfect balance, but we stayed in the fight all day and gave ourselves a shot at another top-10.

“The overtime restart didn’t quite go our way, but finishing 11th is still a solid step forward and something we can build on heading to Phoenix.”

Race Information:

The Xfinity Series Championship Race (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 33rd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A full 50-minute practice will occur on Friday, October 31, 2025, from 1:35 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Saturday, November 1, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.